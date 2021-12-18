Hannah-Pamplico's Praylow tabbed as USA South Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year

ROME, Ga. − Former Hannah-Pamplico High School standout Kobe Praylow recently earned three USA South Athletic Conference honors.

Praylow was named first team All-Conference as a return specialist and was also tabbed as the Special Teams Player of the Year.

On kickoffs, he had 538 return yards with one touchdown return for 90 yards. Praylow also returned 15 punts for 203 yards. Each of those numbers were atop the leaderboard in the USA South.

Praylow earned second team All-Conference honors as a wide receiver. He was second on the team with 662 receiving yards and five touchdowns with a team-leading 67 catches.

Praylow finished the season with 1,508 all-purpose yards.