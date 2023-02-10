PAMPLICO, S.C. – Basketball was the sport Hannah-Pamplico's Taeshaun Sellers was drawn to first, but football soon became the one that he really grew to love.

Much in the same way, Erskine College was not at the top of his list of college destinations to begin with, but wound up being the right choice in the end, he said.

Sellers signed with the Flying Fleet on Friday in a ceremony at the school to continue both his academic and football careers.

“It’s a good feeling – just doing something that I love to do,” said Sellers, who was an all-state receiver for the Raiders in 2022. “A lot of people don’t get to continue to play, so it’s a blessing.”

Sellers had 43 catches for 520 yards and four touchdowns this past season as he earned a selection to the Touchdown Energy Cooperative Bowl (North-South). He had 44 receptions for 899 yards and nine scores his junior season.

The atmosphere surrounding the H-P program was similar to the one at Erskine, he said, which was one of the biggest selling points.

“It was very much like the family environment that I have here,” he said. “They’re also in kind of a building phase, and I really wanted to be a part of that.”