Hansen helps FMU volleyball rally past Crusaders

BELMONT, N.C. – Senior Alyssa Hansen pounded out a season-high 18 kills and Francis Marion University produced remarkable rallies in sets one and three to claim a 25-23, 23-25, 28-26, 25-15 win over Belmont Abbey College on Tuesday in Conference Carolinas women’s volleyball action.

The Patriots even their overall mark at 8-8 with their fourth-straight win and remain one-half-game behind division-leader UNC Pembroke with a 4-0 conference mark. FMU will continue its three-match road swing by playing at Erskine College on Friday at 6 p.m. and at Emmanuel College on Saturday at 2 p.m. The next home match for Francis Marion will be Oct. 8 against Converse University at 6 p.m.

Hansen tallied her highest kill total in three seasons on only 36 swings with just three errors for a .417 hitting percentage. Senior Lily Walton added a season-high equaling 12 kills and five blocks, while graduate student Kayla Arthur chipped in nine kills with a .421 hitting percentage.

Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie posted her ninth double-double of the year with 30 assists and 10 digs, while graduate student Naina Ivanova registered 22 assists and six digs. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins dug up a team-high 18 balls.

Cameron Young paced Belmont Abbey (1-13, 1-3) with 14 kills, while setter Paige Rawlins recorded 42 assists and 12 digs.