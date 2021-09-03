Hansen paces FMU volleyball in pair of season-opening losses

DUE WEST, S.C. – Despite a pair of double-doubles from senior hitter Alyssa Hansen and sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie, Francis Marion University dropped its opening two matches of the season at the Erskine College Volleyball Tournament on Friday.

The Patriots fell to Mars Hill University 25-23, 26-24, 25-12 and lost a tough 4-set decision to Shorter University 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21.

FMU will return to the court at Erskine on Saturday to battle former Peach Belt Conference foe Georgia College at 8 a.m. and the University of West Georgia at 2 p.m.

In the first match against the Lions, Hansen tallied 10 kills and 12 digs, while Gillespie handed out 31 assists and dug up 12 balls. Freshman libero Zoie Larkins registered a team-high 15 digs and three service aces in her first collegiate match. Fifth-year senior Kayla Arthur added nine kills, while hitting .368.

Grace Lilly led Mars Hill with 19 kills, a .421 hitting percentage, and 12 digs.

Against Shorter, Hansen accounted for 16 kills, 14 digs, and four blocks, while Gillespie dished out 40 assists and had 16 digs.