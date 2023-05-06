GASTONIA, N.C. – Graduate student right fielder Will Hardee homered twice and drove in all four runs, while sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings as sixth-seeded Francis Marion University defeated three-seeded and nationally-ranked UNC Pembroke 4-2 on Saturday to advance to the Conference Carolinas Baseball Tournament championship game.

The Patriots (29-24) move to the title game Sunday at 4 p.m., while No.19/24 UNCP (38-14) will play fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked University of Mount Olive in an elimination game on Sunday at 1 p.m. The winner of the 4 p.m. game earns the conference’s ticket to the NCAA Division II Baseball Tournament.

Jordan (6-3), working on two days rest after throwing 103 pitches in a victory over Erskine College, entered in the top of fourth and the bases loaded. He allowed only two hits over the 5 2/3 innings with no walks and six strikeouts. It was the Florence native’s first relief appearance as a Patriot.

Junior righty Connor Kirkley earned the start for FMU and threw a career-high 3 1/3 innings. The two hurlers combined to only allow five hits against the high-powered Braves.

Hardee was 4-for-4 at the plate with a single, double, and the two homers. He pushes his school-record career hits total to 295.

Patriot senior third baseman Mickey Skole followed with two hits, while three other Patriots recorded base knocks.

Francis Marion opened up with a 2-0 lead after three innings with Hardee thumping an RBI-single in the first and a solo home run over the right-field wall in the third.

After loading the bases in the fourth with no outs, the Braves scored twice on fielder’s choice grounders to even the score at 2-2.

In the fifth, Hardee, a native of Evergreen, crushed a two-run home run over the left field fence to put FMU in front 4-2. This marked his third homer of the tournament and the 21st homer of his career and the first time he has reached double-digit home runs in a season (10).

Patriot senior shortstop Naphis Llanos extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his streak of safely reaching base to 21 contests.

Pembroke’s Branden Kunz (5-3) was tagged with the loss after throwing six innings.

The victory snapped a six-game skid for Francis Marion in the Battle of I-95 against the Braves on the diamond.

FMU will be seeking it first conference tournament title since 2009 when the Patriots were members of the Peach Belt Conference.