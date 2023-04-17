FLORENCE, S.C. – Even with his game-winning double capping off the victory, Sunday was at best a day a mixed emotions for Will Hardee.

It marked the final time the South Florence High product would suit up for his hometown collegiate team at Francis Marion University in front of the home crowd.

“Me and Tanner Wakefield, the other fifth-year (senior) that I’ve been with for so long, were talking before the game about just how bittersweet it is knowing that this is our last home game at Cormell Field,” Hardee said following Sunday’s game.

It was also the 191st game Hardee played with the Patriots in what has been a remarkable five-year career that saw the former Bruin standout become one of the cornerstones of the team – etching his name into the FMU record books along the way as well.

His 60 career doubles are a program record, and that mark also leads all active NCAA Division II players. Hardee’s 279 career hits are within striking distance of the program’s all-time mark set by Michael Wilson (287).

“Will’s got several records here,” FMU coach Art Inabinet said. “He’s the kind of player you’re not going to be able to replace because he’s so special.

“…He’s always been able to hit, even when he first got here. And he’s continued that.”

After transferring from Coastal Carolina for the 2019 season, Hardee had an immediate impact as he batted .337 in 46 games started with 34 RBI.

An injured back and the COVID-19 pandemic cut short a challenging 2020 season that saw Hardee hit .235 in 19 games, but he rebounded to post a .399 average the following year.

He batted .405 last season and is currently hitting at a .368 clip in his final campaign.

“I’ve grown a lot,” Hardee said. “Just the wisdom of knowing how I’m going to get pitched – getting pitched backwards – and just knowing that I’m going to get everybody’s best pitch as soon as I step into the box.

“It’s a mindset. Going from my freshman year, not knowing what was going on and just getting in the box and swinging, to know I actually have to concentrate and put together some goods (at-bats).”

Hardee has put together long stretches of good at-bats throughout his career. He had a 27-game hitting streak that lasted from the end of last season through the first game of this year – the third-longest such streak in school history.

He’s also currently on a 16-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 28 straight contests. For his career, Hardee has multiple hits in more than 70 games, including 16 this season.

“He has an idea of what he’s doing at the plate,” Inabinet said. “And he’s matured at the plate and knows which pitches to swing at and what pitches not to swing at. If you’re selective at the plate and get yourself a good pitch to hit, you’re chances go up to hit that ball hard and that’s what he’s been able to do.”

Hardee has also stepped into the role of being one of the team leaders as he’s come through the ranks as well, perhaps no more so than this season as a fifth-year graduate student.

“After losing our third baseman Todd Mattox, last year, I knew that me and Tanner Wakefield this year were going to have to step up and do a really good job of leading these kids to where they need to go,” he said. “And I feel like we’ve done that – definitely these last three weeks.

“…I like where we’re at.”

FMU enters its last week of the regular season with an eye on gaining a better spot for the upcoming Conference Carolinas Tournament. After that, time will tell as to what his next move is, Hardee said.

“I don’t know at the moment (if this is the end of my baseball career),” he said. “We’ll see. Hopefully it’s not, but there’s a possibility.”