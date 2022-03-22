Hartsville 7th, South Florence 8th in latest SCBCA rankings

The SC Baseball Coaches have released the top 10 polls for each classification for March 18.
5A Rankings
1. Blythewood
2. River Bluff
3. Berkeley
4. Carolina Forest
5. Lexington
6. Hillcrest
7. Wando
8. Fort Mill
9. TL Hanna
10. Boiling Springs
4A Rankings
1. AC Flora
2. Eastside
3. James Island
4. Airport
5. Catawba Ridge
6. York
7. Hartsville
8. South Florence
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Easley
3A Rankings
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Hanahan
4. Chapman
5. Wren
6. Bishop England
7. Aynor
8. Broome
9. Gilbert
10. Seneca
2A Rankings
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Crescent
4. Abbeville
5. Chesterfield
6. Latta
7. Phillip Simmons
8. Chesnee
9. Newberry
10. Barnwell
1A Rankings
1. Green Sea-Floyds
2. Southside Christian
3. East Clarendon
4. Johnsonville
5. Lake View
6. Whitmire
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Dixie
9. Ware Shoals
10. Branchville