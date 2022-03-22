 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASEBALL

Hartsville 7th, South Florence 8th in latest SCBCA rankings

  • 0
SCBCA baseball logo

The SC Baseball Coaches have released the top 10 polls for each classification for March 18.

5A Rankings

1. Blythewood

2. River Bluff

3. Berkeley

4. Carolina Forest

5. Lexington

6. Hillcrest

7. Wando

8. Fort Mill

9. TL Hanna

10. Boiling Springs

4A Rankings

1. AC Flora

2. Eastside

3. James Island

4. Airport

5. Catawba Ridge

6. York

People are also reading…

7. Hartsville

8. South Florence

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Easley

3A Rankings

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Hanahan

4. Chapman

5. Wren

6. Bishop England

7. Aynor

8. Broome

9. Gilbert

10. Seneca

2A Rankings

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Crescent

4. Abbeville

5. Chesterfield

6. Latta

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Chesnee

9. Newberry

10. Barnwell

1A Rankings

1. Green Sea-Floyds

2. Southside Christian

3. East Clarendon

4. Johnsonville

5. Lake View

6. Whitmire

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Dixie

9. Ware Shoals

10. Branchville

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert