Hartsville-A.C. Flora football playoff game now 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hartsville's second-round playoff game at A.C. Flora has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Falcons' home field.
The winner plays West Florence on Nov. 18.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Remember West Florence coach Jody Jenerette talking about his team at a crossroads last week?
FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said his fourth-ranked Knights are who they are.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence and South Florence's second-round home playoff football games have been moved up to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday becaus…
TONIGHT
FLORENCE, S.C. — While South Florence coach Drew Marlowe praised his top-ranked Bruins for their 61-18 win over Richland Northeast in Friday’s…
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − Johnsonville is undefeated going into the playoffs for the fifth time in program history. That is also the case with Flas…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Pee Dee basketball players were honored by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association as seniors to watch in thei…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Top-ranked South Florence’s high-flying offense is not the sole reason the Bruins are 11-0.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Pretty much everything Drew Marlowe wanted to have happen Friday night did.
MULLINS, S.C. - Hudson Spivey ran for a touchdown and passed for four more and 243 yards to lead Pee Dee Academy to a 42-27 win over Pinewood …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.