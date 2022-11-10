 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville-A.C. Flora football playoff game now 6:30 p.m. Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hartsville's second-round playoff game at A.C. Flora has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Falcons' home field.

The winner plays West Florence on Nov. 18.

