Hartsville aims to put full game together against Myrtle Beach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville High School football team has shown it’s capable of competing at a high level, coach Jeff Calabrese said.

The problem has been doing it consistently throughout the course of the game, he added.

“I see the flashes,” Calabrese said. “I think we’re very close to playing our best football. In the last three weeks we’ve struggled, but you can see those flashes. We’ve got a lot of young players who are developing and who are close.

“But that’s what you’re seeing out of us – when we flash, we play well. The challenge is you can’t flash and win games. You have to play four quarters.”

The Red Foxes (3-3, 0-1) look to turn the tide at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kelleytown, but it won’t be easy in the unforgiving Region 6-4A as perennial contender Myrtle Beach (3-3, 0-1) is next on the docket.

The Seahawks began the year 0-2 before righting the ship and winning three straight. Then they nearly knocked off undefeated and third-ranked West Florence on a short week in a game that came down to the final few plays.

MBHS has seemingly found its identity as well, but unlike years past the Seahawks have become much more run-oriented. Malachi Washington leads the way with 839 yards and 11 touchdowns followed by Cam Ward (383 yds, 5 TDs) and quarterback Trey Dunn (355 yds, 6 TDs).

“They’re running the ball much more effectively or more frequently I should say than in the past,” Calabrese said. “Their quarterback is new and definitely a runner and obviously they have two running backs that do a fantastic job.

“But they do have some balance and can throw the ball. Jake Doty (212 yds, 3 TDs) is one of his top receivers and they’ve got a young kid, Jon Simmons, who’s a big, tall kid out wide, so it’s difficult to defend.”

Myrtle Beach has scored at least 21 points in all but one game this year, and the Seahawks have averaged 40.5 points per game over their last four contests.

“They’re playing their best football right now, so it’s going to be a battle for sure,” Calabrese said. “…Normally it’s a little more pass than run, but now it’s a little more run than pass. But it still stretches you sideline to sideline and vertically and all over the place. So it’s a challenge for our defense to slow them down.”

The Red Foxes have allowed 30 points or more in two of their last three games, but have scored at least 28 in two of those same contests.

The run game continues to shine behind Carmello McDaniel, J’Shawn Anderson and quarterback McKendrie Douglas, who have combined for almost 1,400 yards and 21 scores. Douglas has also thrown for four TDs – including two last week to freshman Tristian Spann in the fourth quarter against South Florence.

“Obviously in the fourth quarter last week we played at an exceptionally high level,” Calabrese said. “I think that’s what we’re capable of doing – now the challenge is just doing it for the full 48 minutes, and Myrtle Beach is going to challenge and test us to do that.”