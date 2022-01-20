 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville boys 3rd, Wilson 4th in latest SCBCA rankings
PREP BASKETBALL

Hartsville boys 3rd, Wilson 4th in latest SCBCA rankings

SCBCA logo

SCBCA POLLS

5A

BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Riverside

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Ridge View

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. Conway

8. Northwestern

9. Goose Creek

10. Fort Mill

GIRLS

1. Rock Hill

2. Sumter

3. Lexington

4. Dorman

5. Summerville

6. Dutch Fork

7. Cane Bay

8. Stratford

9. Stall

10. J L Mann

4A

BOYS

1. AC Flora

2. Irmo

3. Hartsville

4. Wilson

5. Travelers Rest

6. West Florence

7. South Pointe

8. Greenville

9. Catawba Ridge

10. Lancaster

GIRLS

1. Westside

2. Catawba Ridge

3. North Augusta

4. Aiken

5. South Florence

6. Westwood

7. West Florence

8. Bluffton

9. AC Flora

10. Colleton County

3A

BOYS

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Seneca

3. Crestwood

4. Blue Ridge

5. Union County

6. Brookland Cayce

7. Dillon

8. Powdersville

9. Fox Creek

10. Manning

GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Blue Ridge

3. Camden

4. Lower Richland

5. Southside

6. Emerald

7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

8. Mid-Carolina

9. Clinton

10. Wren

2A

BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Wade Hampton

3. Landrum

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Christ Church

6. Woodland

7. Gray Collegiate

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Kingstree

10. Saluda

GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Saluda

4. Silver Bluff

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Philip Simmons

8. Chesterfield

9. Latta

10. Barnwell

1A

BOYS

1. Scott's Branch

2. Calhoun County

3. Hemingway

4. Baptist Hill

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Cravers Bay

7. Hannah-Pamplico

8. Calhoun Falls Charter

9. McCormick

10. Southside Christian

GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. Denmark-Olar

4. High Point Academy

5. Lake View

6. Cross

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Whale Branch

10. Lamar

