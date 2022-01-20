Hartsville boys 3rd, Wilson 4th in latest SCBCA rankings

SCBCA POLLS
5A
BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Riverside
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Ridge View
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. Conway
8. Northwestern
9. Goose Creek
10. Fort Mill
GIRLS
1. Rock Hill
2. Sumter
3. Lexington
4. Dorman
5. Summerville
6. Dutch Fork
7. Cane Bay
8. Stratford
9. Stall
10. J L Mann
4A
BOYS
1. AC Flora
2. Irmo
3. Hartsville
4. Wilson
5. Travelers Rest
6. West Florence
7. South Pointe
8. Greenville
9. Catawba Ridge
10. Lancaster
GIRLS
1. Westside
2. Catawba Ridge
3. North Augusta
4. Aiken
5. South Florence
6. Westwood
7. West Florence
8. Bluffton
9. AC Flora
10. Colleton County
3A
BOYS
1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
2. Seneca
3. Crestwood
4. Blue Ridge
5. Union County
6. Brookland Cayce
7. Dillon
8. Powdersville
9. Fox Creek
10. Manning
GIRLS
1. Keenan
2. Blue Ridge
3. Camden
4. Lower Richland
5. Southside
6. Emerald
7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
8. Mid-Carolina
9. Clinton
10. Wren
2A
BOYS
1. York Prep
2. Wade Hampton
3. Landrum
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Christ Church
6. Woodland
7. Gray Collegiate
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Kingstree
10. Saluda
GIRLS
1. Blacksburg
2. Christ Church
3. Saluda
4. Silver Bluff
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Philip Simmons
8. Chesterfield
9. Latta
10. Barnwell
1A
BOYS
1. Scott's Branch
2. Calhoun County
3. Hemingway
4. Baptist Hill
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Cravers Bay