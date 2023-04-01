COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Hartsville track and field teams competed in the Palmetto State Classic at Columbia International University on Saturday.
The Hartsville boys captured first place overall with 119.5 points. The girls team finished fourth with 71 points.
Marion’s squads also competed. The boys finished 13th and the girls placed ninth.
HARTSVILLE TOP FINISHERS
GIRLS
3200M Run
1st – Kaiti Nutt 11:34.70 (PR & School Record)
200M Dash
1st – Jadyn Hilton 27.15 (PR)
Discus
1st – Doreshia McAllister 106’08” (PR)
Javelin
1st – Doreshia McAllister 98’05”
BOYS
4x100M Relay
1st – Hartsville 43.13 (Kylif Miller, Da’Marion Coe, Hakeem Watters, Justin Canty)
400M Dash
1st – Justin Canty 51.09
200M Dash
1st – Justin Canty 22.39