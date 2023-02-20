FLORENCE, S.C. -- After all of Hartsville's regular-season struggles, the Red Foxes have responded with a memorable postseason run.

And it isn't over yet.

Coach Yusuf English's Red Foxes, who at one point lost seven of 10 games, stunned fourth-ranked Wilson 56-41 in Monday's Class 4A lower-state semifinals on the Tigers' home court.

How rare is a Wilson home loss? The last time coach Carlos Powell's Tigers lost at home to a South Carolina team was Feb. 5, 2021 when Wilson lost 44-32 to another Darlington County team -- the Darlington Falcons.

Hartsville, which lost both regular-season games to Wilson, now advances to this weekend's lower-state finals at the Florence Center.

Not only did the Red Foxes go on an 11-0 run in the first half, they made five 3-pointers.

Rather than simply drive to the basket with the threat of having the shot swatted away by Wilson post players Merel Burgess or Josh Leonard, Hartsville worked the ball around.

Worked the ball around.

And, worked it around some more before making that one extra, final pass to an open shooter behind the arc.

It's no surprise Hartsville started its 11-0 run with 3-pointers by Braden Crawley and Jermaal Brown. After Brown's 3 gave the Red Foxes a 20-11 lead with 2:57 left before halftime, a Robinson layup gave English's team a 25-11 advantage.

Wilson, meanwhile, totaled four second-quarter points with the latter bucket being a Josh Leonard layup with 14 seconds left.

Hartsville stretched its lead early in the third quarter to 29-13.

Later, in the fourth quarter after two Tristan Thomspon layups brought Wilson within 44-34. Just as Wilson was trying to make one final run, a Tiger turnover resulted in a Kam Foman Dunk.

The Red Foxes were then off and running with their sights set on an improbable appearance at the Florence Center.