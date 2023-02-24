FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Hartsville boys made an impressive turnaround after losing seven of 10 games, reaching the Class 4A lower-state final at the Florence Center

That road, however, ended Friday with a 54-38 loss to Irmo. Coach Yusuf English's Red Foxes finish the season at 14-14.

"We didn't play our basketball; we didn't play our brand," English said. "We turned the ball over way too much. There were some calls that should have gone our way; but you can't blame the refs. I thought we did a good job of staying composed."

From the second quarter on, Irmo played like it was a high-octane muscle car just waiting to hit warp speed.

Late in the second quarter, after Hartsville got within 17-16 on a Deandre Huggins putback, that's exactly what happened when the Yellow Jackets went on a 11-0 run to build a 28-18 halftime lead.

After a layup by Irmo's Madden Collins, the Yellow Jackets revved its defensive pressure. That led to three more Yellow Jacket layups -- one by Brandon Crawford and two more by Collins. The latter was part of a three-point play that put Hartsville in a 26-16 deficit.

After a Crawford layup made it 28-16, Hartsville finally got back into the scorebook with a Huggins layup.

"(Crawford), at 5-9, that's tough to get past," English said. "He had a bunch of blocks tonight."

But Hartsville turnovers were the theme of Irmo's game-changing run.

"Those turnovers blew the game wide open," English said. "Before that, it was nip and tuck. But as soon as those turnovers were one after the other after the other, I had to call time out to stop the bleeding."

After a Huggins layup to start the second half trimmed the Yellow Jackets' lead to 28-20, the Yellow Jackets did more than regroup. They built their lead back to double digits.

Irmo's biggest advantage was 54-35 after Te'Andre Summons' layup.

Huggins led the Red Foxes with 15 points, followed by Xavion Robinson with 14.

As the Red Foxes go into the offseason, English wants his team to remember how much it progressed after those early struggles.

"We were 1-5 in region play and had just lost to South Florence and the team was falling apart," English said. "We went into the locker room at South Florence and told the players, 'You've just got to believe in yourselves.' And they believed in themselves and in us. And look how far we made it."

H;7;11;10;10--38

I;11;17;14;12--54

HARTSVILLE (38)

Foman 4, Xavion Robinson 14, Brown 2, Crawley 3, Deandre Huggins 15.

IRMO (54)

Jonathan White 13, Collins 2, Te'Andre Summons 11, Madden Collins 11, Brandon Crawford 10, Brand 7.