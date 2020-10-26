Hartsville boys win Region 6-4A cross country meet

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Hartsville boys’ cross country team captured the Region 6-4A title on Saturday with a strong showing at the Darlington Middle School course, and the Red Foxes also wound up with two individual region champs.
Clay Ewing finished first with a time of 17:32 to pace a Hartsville boys’ team that had six of the top 15 finishers for an overall team score of 42. Ethan Hickey (19:08) finished eighth and David Ropp (19:33) was 10th.
The Hartsville girls placed fifth overall, but Kaiti Nutt was the top overall runner with a time of 20:27. Chloe Jewell followed in eighth place with a time of 24:01.
West Florence’s teams each wound up finishing second overall. Charles Mazick finished third with a time of 18.25 to pace the West Florence boys, who had 52 points. Connor Bailey wasn’t far behind in fifth place with a time of 18:38 and Jacobo Garcia Rivera (19:00) rounded out the top runners for the Knights in sixth place.
The West Florence girls had 75 points to finish second to North Myrtle Beach (59). Melissa Hodges finished fifth with a time of 22:09 and Mary Tindall Parham (24:05) took ninth place.
The Wilson boys finished third with 60 points and the girls were fourth with 83. Derrick Daniels paced the Tigers with a fourth-place showing and a time of 18:35 followed by Kaleb Burroughs (19:08) in seventh place. Kaylanna Burroughs (21:23) took second overall for Wilson on the girls’ side.
South Florence’s teams each took sixth place with Daniel Kasitz (19:31) finishing ninth overall for the boys and Caelin Stone (21:54) finishing third on the girls’ side.
Darlington’s boys were seventh, led by Alexander Mincey (20:18) who finished 21st.
Florence Christian's Seiffert co-champion of Anderson tourney
ANDERSON, S.C. – Florence Christian's Landen Seiffert posted three birdies and four bogeys Saturday at the Cobb's Glen One Day tournament, which helped him earn co-champion honors with Greenville's Henry Hall.
They both shot 1-over (73) to tie for the lead at the S.C. Junior Golf Association event.
The Boys 12 & Under age division was taken by Luke Parsons (Salley), as he was the only player in the field to break par for the day. Parsons made birdies on three of his final five holes to finish at one-under par (35).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!