Hartsville boys win Saturday's Region 6-4A meet

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Hartsville boys’ cross country team captured the Region 6-4A title on Saturday with a strong showing at the Darlington Middle School course, and the Red Foxes also wound up with two individual region champs.

Clay Ewing finished first with a time of 17:32 to pace a Hartsville boys’ team that had six of the top 15 finishers for an overall team score of 42. Ethan Hickey (19:08) finished eighth and David Ropp (19:33) was 10th.

The Hartsville girls placed fifth overall, but Kaiti Nutt was the top overall runner with a time of 20:27. Chloe Jewell followed in eighth place with a time of 24:01.

West Florence’s teams each wound up finishing second overall. Charles Mazick finished third with a time of 18.25 to pace the West Florence boys, who had 52 points. Connor Bailey wasn’t far behind in fifth place with a time of 18:38 and Jacobo Garcia Rivera (19:00) rounded out the top runners for the Knights in sixth place.

The West Florence girls had 75 points to finish second to North Myrtle Beach (59). Melissa Hodges finished fifth with a time of 22:09 and Mary Tindall Parham (24:05) took ninth place.