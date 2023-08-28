HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Great American Rivalry Series season continues this week on Friday. The rivalry will feature two premier teams: The Hartsville Red Foxes and the Camden Bulldogs at Kellytown Stadium.

The Great American Rivalry Series (GARS), now in its 20th anniversary season, shines the spotlight on top high school football rivalries across the nation. Since 2004, the Series has covered more than 1000 elite high school football rivalry games across 44 states, soon to be 46, highlighting exceptional athletes and decades of competition. The Series is honored to have the United States Marine Corps as our presenting partner for this milestone season.

Rick Ford, the CEO and founder of the Great American Rivalry Series, noted “The 20th Anniversary season is a historic moment for us. We are proud to recognize America’s great high school football rivalries and all the traditions and players, bonfires they include. These very special games bring communities together every year to watch their teams compete and some have done so for more than one hundred years.” As we like to say, “We Know Friday Nights™.”

The winning team earns year-long bragging rights and will take home the Great American Rivalry Series Champions trophy, presented by the Marines. The game’s Most Valuable Player will be recognized after the game as part of the Series. A college scholarship will be awarded to the senior Scholar Athlete on each team with the highest academic standing.

