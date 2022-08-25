Hartsville, Darlington set to renew rivalry

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It was certainly the type of start Jeff Calabrese was hoping to see from his team.

The Red Foxes, who began last year 0-3, got off to a much better beginning in 2022 as they left the Grand Strand with a 41-17 victory over Conway last week.

HHS now turns its attention to county rival Darilngton, who comes to Kelleytown for a 7:30 p.m. matchup Friday.

“You’ve worked hard all offseason and you’ve prepared hard and the kids have prepared hard,” the HHS coach said. “And to go out there down to Conway on the road and come away with a win certainly feels good, but we’ve also learned a lot of things and have to fix a lot of things moving forward.”

The running game certainly looked like it was in top form. Carmello McDaniel had 223 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns while J’Shawn Anderson added 128 yards on 11 carries and two more scores for good measure.

“I really felt like our kids played hard for 48 minutes,” Calabrese said. “Hopefully as we get into the season we’ll keep making those jumps and continue to improve and get a lot better every week.”

The county rivals were in the same region for the past number of years, but Darlington dropped down to 3A this season with the new realignment.

The Falcons have yet to play a game and are in the midst of a program rebuild that coach Raymond Jennings hopes has turned a corner. DHS spent the majority of last season just trying to field a team with under 40 players most weeks. Now that number has grown to more than 60.

“For the first time in three years, I’ve been able to coach to a football team,” Jennings said. “And not just, ‘Hey this guy has to go here and he’s also got to play on defense and special teams.' I’ve had the chance to evaluate. That stage is not over…but I’m excited because this a different football team.

“How different? We don’t know yet.”

With only a few scrimmages of game film to go on, there are a lot of unknowns for the Red Foxes to contend with, Calabrese said.

“There are kind of some unexpected things that we don’t know,” he said. “…So it kind of comes back to us just making our team better and hopefully performing well on Friday.

“We’re going to have to adjust as the game goes on just to what Darlington has set (its) sights on both offensively and defensively and special teams.”

The Falcons are in a similar mindset of building as a whole, Jennings said, and that starts with being more competitive physically against Hartsville.

“Last year they knocked us off the ball from the first play all the way through,” he added. “We didn’t have the weight room behind us, we didn’t have the numbers and we were young. So I’m looking at whether or not we can match that physicality and if we can respond to adversity. “