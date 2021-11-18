Hartsville defense rebounds from early struggles

KELLYTOWN, S.C. – Something had to change. That much was clear.
Through the first three games of the season, Hartsville High School had given up 134 points – 43, 43 and 48 to be exact.
Not the most encouraging of signs as the Red Foxes were sitting at 0-3 and about to open play in one of the toughest regions in the state.
“The first North Myrtle Beach game turned everything around,” HHS coach Jeff Calabrese said. “That’s where we made a lot of adjustments going into that game. The Sunday after (losing to) Gilbert, we had to make a decision as a team. Defensive coaches, players, everybody.
“We had to look in the mirror and adjust our course and adjust how we were doing things.”
The result has been remarkable as a much-improved defense has helped the Red Foxes (6-5) earn a berth in the 4A lower state quarterfinals against West Florence (9-2).
A 33-13 victory over the Knights was one of the main reasons Hartsville was able to grab the No. 2 seed in the region and earn the right to host Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Kellytown Stadium.
But it wasn’t the only one.
The Red Foxes have gone 6-2 since that early slide, and the team that was allowing an average of 45 points a game has allowed an average of just 18.4 since.
“I’m so proud of the kids – our defensive players and our coaches…I’m proud of our whole team,” Calabrese said. “I think we’ve seen senior leadership blossom. We’ve seen young players understand the value and importance of what they’re doing and that’s why we’re still playing.”
One of the senior leaders has been linebacker Alex Hunt, who’s been near the top of the leaderboard in tackles for the Pee Dee for most of the season.
“The biggest thing was adjusting our focus,” Hunt said of what the players took out of that Sunday meeting. “Not so much focusing on what the opponent is doing, but focusing on ourselves and the mistakes we were making.”
That started in the weight room and then carried over to the practice field, he added.
“Definitely a change in practice habits,” Hunt said. “In the weight room, in the film room, just the way we prepared for each game definitely changed.”
Myrtle Beach is the only team that has put up more than 28 points against the Red Foxes since. They’ve held six opponents to 20 points or less and have allowed 14 points or less during their current four-game winning streak.
“Everyone had their doubts about us – 0-3 and giving up 40 points a game,” Hunt said. “Then to turn it around like we did…it’s just hard work and dedication.”
Ty’Jai Peterson, Treion McFarland, Tyree Gist and Alvie Fulwood are a few of the other names that have come up big this season. Fulwood and Peterson each had an interception in the playoff opener against Airport.
As for Hunt, he provided one of the biggest plays of the season as well. His PAT block against West Florence was followed by a late scoring drive as Hartsville took a 21-13 advantage into the break.
The Knights didn’t score again. Running back Terry McKithen was held to 92 yards in that game and no touchdowns.
“It’s really about everybody doing their job,” Hunt said. “My guys up front, the (defensive) line and the outside linebackers keep everything tight and make a lot of plays themselves. They keep everything in that tunnel for me and the rest of the guys.
“It’s just hard work and everybody doing their jobs.”