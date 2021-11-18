Hartsville defense rebounds from early struggles

“I’m so proud of the kids – our defensive players and our coaches…I’m proud of our whole team,” Calabrese said. “I think we’ve seen senior leadership blossom. We’ve seen young players understand the value and importance of what they’re doing and that’s why we’re still playing.”

One of the senior leaders has been linebacker Alex Hunt, who’s been near the top of the leaderboard in tackles for the Pee Dee for most of the season.

“The biggest thing was adjusting our focus,” Hunt said of what the players took out of that Sunday meeting. “Not so much focusing on what the opponent is doing, but focusing on ourselves and the mistakes we were making.”

That started in the weight room and then carried over to the practice field, he added.

“Definitely a change in practice habits,” Hunt said. “In the weight room, in the film room, just the way we prepared for each game definitely changed.”

Myrtle Beach is the only team that has put up more than 28 points against the Red Foxes since. They’ve held six opponents to 20 points or less and have allowed 14 points or less during their current four-game winning streak.