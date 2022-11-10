Hartsville faces another undefeated foe in A.C. Flora

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville High School’s football team has been in this type of situation before.

Three times this season already in fact.

The Red Foxes are set to face A.C. Flora at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Columbia for a second-round 4A state playoff matchup. It will mark the fourth time this year that HHS (7-4) has faced an undefeated team in the 11-0 Falcons.

The Red Foxes also tangled with Dillon and South Florence, who are both still unbeaten, and West Florence who has only dropped one game this season – to undefeated South Florence.

“This is our not first time,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “Obviously we didn’t fare very well in some of those, so we’ve got to do a better job. Hopefully we’ve learned from some of those mistakes and we’ve learned some things that we can do and we can’t do, and just try to have a better result on Friday.”

Hartsville went a combined 0-3 in those matchups and allowed at least 33 points in each contest. It will be another defensive challenge against the well-balanced Falcons, who have outscored opponents 495-206 this season.

The engine that drives the Flora offense is senior running back Markel Townsend. He crossed the 2,000-yard plateau last week and has 28 rushing touchdowns for a team averaging 293.9 yards on the ground per game.

“We’ve seen a lot of dynamic offenses this year,” Calabrese said, “but it’s certainly problematic. Obviously Townsend is a great player and their offensive line is big and physical. Their quarterback has also thrown for 1,400 yards and (21) touchdowns, so you just try to slow them down and do the best you can.

“You’ve got to try to limit the big plays and continue to put pressure on them. On your side, you’ve got to tackle and try to create some turnovers.”

Part of the solution to that problem likely lies with the Red Fox offense, which has been equally prolific. HHS is averaging 44.4 points per game behind a running attack that surpassed 4,000 yards for the season last week against Lucy Beckham.

Both Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson have 1,300 yards rushing and each has scored 22 touchdowns.

They’ll be facing a tall order in the A.C. Flora defense, however, as the Falcons have allowed more than 22 points in a game just once.

“I think we’ll have a few opportunities throughout the game to make some plays and we’ll have to take advantage of those opportunities,” Calabrese said. “You’ve got to take care of the football and convert on third downs, but you’ve got to be able to cash in on those scoring opportunities.

“The onus is on us to try to make those plays.”