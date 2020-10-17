Hartsville falls short in 40-35 loss to Myrtle Beach

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – In a game that went score-for-score up until the very end, it was Ben Herriott’s 7-yard touchdown run with 3:35 to go that proved the difference as Myrtle Beach edged Hartsville 40-35 on Friday at Kelleytown Stadium.

With the victory, the Seahawks remained unbeaten at 4-0 overall and also stayed perfect in Region 6-4A, improving to 3-0. Hartsville fell to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in region play.

The game was tied after each quarter. MBHS took the lead early in the fourth on Cam Ward’s 4-yard run, but the extra point was botched – opening the door for the Red Foxes.

They responded with a scoring drive that culminated in Darian McMillan’s 3-yard TD run as Hartsville grabbed a 35-34 lead with 7:33 to go.

But following Herriott’s score, the Red Foxes couldn’t piece together one final drive and turned the ball over on downs as the Seahawks took three knees to run out the clock.

J’Shawn Anderson, Owen Taylor and D.P. Pendergrass all had huge games for Hartsville. Anderson rushed for 128 yards and two TDs – including the opening one of the game on a 48-yard burst.

Taylor ran for 115 yards and also threw for 185 and two scores. Both went to Pendergrass, who had seven catches for 133 yards.