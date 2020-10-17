Hartsville falls short in 40-35 loss to Myrtle Beach

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – In a game that went score-for-score up until the very end, it was Ben Herriott’s 7-yard touchdown run with 3:35 to go that proved the difference as Myrtle Beach edged Hartsville 40-35 on Friday at Kelleytown Stadium.
With the victory, the Seahawks remained unbeaten at 4-0 overall and also stayed perfect in Region 6-4A, improving to 3-0. Hartsville fell to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in region play.
The game was tied after each quarter. MBHS took the lead early in the fourth on Cam Ward’s 4-yard run, but the extra point was botched – opening the door for the Red Foxes.
They responded with a scoring drive that culminated in Darian McMillan’s 3-yard TD run as Hartsville grabbed a 35-34 lead with 7:33 to go.
But following Herriott’s score, the Red Foxes couldn’t piece together one final drive and turned the ball over on downs as the Seahawks took three knees to run out the clock.
J’Shawn Anderson, Owen Taylor and D.P. Pendergrass all had huge games for Hartsville. Anderson rushed for 128 yards and two TDs – including the opening one of the game on a 48-yard burst.
Taylor ran for 115 yards and also threw for 185 and two scores. Both went to Pendergrass, who had seven catches for 133 yards.
Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger threw for three touchdowns – all to different receivers – and the Seahawks had three rushing scores as well.
MBHS was also able to take advantage of two Hartsville turnovers. The first came on a muffed punt catch that set the Seahawks up near the HHS goal line and the other came with the Red Foxes driving in the third quarter for the potential go-ahead score.
MYRTLE BEACH 40, HARTSVILLE 35
MB 7 14 7 12 – 40
H 7 14 7 7 – 35
FIRST QUARTER
H – J’Shawn Anderson 48 run (Chase Elsessler kick), 10:48.
MB – Adam Randall 52 pass from Ryan Burger (Sullivan Hardin kick), 2:26.
SECOND QUARTER
H – D.P. Pendergrass 25 pass from Owen Taylor (Elsessler kick), 11:00.
MB – J.J. Jones 17 pass from Burger (Hardin kick), 9:07.
MB – Randall 5 run (Hardin kick), 5:30.
H – Anderson 19 run (Elsessler kick), 2:31.
THIRD QUARTER
H – Pendergrass 30 pass from Taylor (Elsessler kick), 9:27.
MB – Raykwon Williams 17 pass from Burger (Hardin kick), 7:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
MB – Cam Ward 4 run (Hardin kick failed), 10:31.
H – Darian McMillan 3 run (Elsessler kick), 7:33.
MB – Ben Herriott 7 run (Burger pass failed), 3:35.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – H: J’Shawn Anderson 9-128, 2 TDs; Owen Taylor 14- 115.
PASSING – H: Owen Taylor 11-17-185, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING – D.P. Pendergrass 7-133, 2 TDs.
RECORDS: MB: 4-0, 3-0 Region 6-4A. H 1-3, 0-3 Region 6-4A.
NEXT GAME: Hartsville hosts South Florence next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
