GEORGETOWN, S.C. − Summerville pounded out 11 runs on 15 hits to earn an 11-3 victory over Hartsville on Sunday in the championship game of the I.P. Baseball Classic at Mike Johnson Park.

It was the Red Foxes' first loss of the season (3-1).

Cam Cannarella had two hits including a triple for Hartsville and drove in a run. Ashani McFarland and Treion McFarland collected the other RBI for the Red Foxes.