HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Jeff Calabrese compared the journey of the upcoming football season to climbing Mount Everest.

“We’re not even at base camp yet,” the longtime Hartsville football coach added.

While there is still a long climb ahead of them, the Red Foxes do begin the 2023 campaign with more than a handful of returning experienced players who will likely be key pieces in a potential deep playoff run.

Hartsville went 7-5 a season ago before falling to eventual lower state runner-up A.C. Flora in the postseason.

Offense was the Red Foxes’ calling card as they posted an average of 43 ½ points per game and scored more than 40 points five times.

Defense was a weak spot, however, as HHS allowed an average of more than 30 points per game and gave up more than 50 in three of its five losses last year.

“There were a lot of games last year we could have won or performed better in if we were able to do certain things on defense,” senior defensive lineman Bryson Jacobs said. “So I think the biggest point is just being able to come through on that side of the ball.”

At the top of the list of things to improve on this season is the team’s overall run defense, Calabrese said.

“We haven’t done a great job of stopping the run the last couple of years,” he said. “And a lot of that has to do with the fact that we weren’t very big and strong. We were playing a lot of young kids, and those kids have worked hard to get bigger and stronger.”

Jacobs and fellow defensive lineman Jordan Davis were among the names Calabrese pointed to that have improved in that area. Jackson Chavis is also switching from the offensive side to the defensive front and Hayden Wilson will step into the full-time nose guard role after playing in HHS’ final game last year.

The Red Foxes also have experience on their side. Middle linebackers Coleman Radcliff and Web Barnes both return along with JaQuez Coe, who was injured last season but started as a sophomore. Xavier Robinson is also back at linebacker and has played on the defensive line as well.

The secondary features returner Da’Marion Coe and a couple of news faces in Kylif Miller, Antuan Segars and Cole Winburn.

“I think (defensive coordinator) Carlisle Koonts has done a phenomenal job of creating a defensive plan that will allow these players to be very successful. So we’re excited about where we’re headed on defense.”

The offense returns a number of key cogs as well, including seven offensive lineman who either started or saw playing time last year led by Slayton Stokes. Sophomore Chris Price and senior Jazir Reardon are also pushing for time up front.

The Hartsville run game will miss J’Shawn Anderson (1,405 yds., 23 TDs), but leading rusher Carmello McDaniel (1,814 yds., 24 TDs) is back with junior Hakeem Watters stepping up from a backup role last season that saw him rush for 265 yards and two scores.

EJ Smith, Jackson Moore and Keon Hickson return to give senior quarterback McKendrie Douglas some weapons on the outside as well. Douglas threw for 1,284 yards and 13 touchdowns in ’22 while also rushing for 684 yards and seven more scores.

“It’s special being able to grow into a system and make it your own,” Douglas said. “…We’re going to run the rock and we’re going to do our thing. Whatever puts the most points up on the board, that’s what we’re going to do.

“…All three of our receivers are returning and all those guys have been getting it done all summer, so I’m super excited to see what they’ll do. My job is just to get the ball to them.”