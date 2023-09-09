DILLON, S.C. – Talk about halftime adjustments – and momentum swings.

Just when it looked as if Hartsville’s perfect record might crumble inside the walls of Dillon Memorial Stadium, the Red Foxes flipped the script.

A two-score halftime deficit was erased in less than three minutes as big special teams plays, big runs and a defensive turnaround in the second half powered Hartsville to a 51-34 victory Friday night.

The Red Foxes (4-0) entered the game as the No. 2 team in 4A in the state while Dillon (2-1) was the top team in 3A. The Wildcats will look to rebound next week at home against Socastee while Jeff Calabrese’s squad prepares for another undefeated foe in Irmo (3-0), who will make the trip to Kelleytown at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

But if the comeback at Dillon proved anything, it’s that HHS can rise to the challenge.

“Had us on the ropes,” Calabrese said after his team went down 28-14 at the break. “We weren’t playing very well and that had a lot to do with how physical (Dillon was) playing, and we had to match that. Our kids found a way to do that in the second half – make some plays, get some stops…couple special teams big plays and really kind of propelled us to a win tonight.”

The game shifted dramatically as soon as the Red Foxes took possession to open the third quarter. After three quick first downs, Hakeem Watters broke free for a 30-yard run to the end zone. Following several Wildcat penalties on the attempted extra point, the ball was placed at the 1-yard line and Carmello McDaniel had a short distance to go for the two-point conversion.

The momentum really shifted on the ensuing kickoff as another Dillon penalty and a gutsy onside kick call set up Hartsville inside Wildcats territory again with a short field.

This time is was McDaniel with a 39-yard score as the Red Foxes improbably grabbed the lead, 29-28, with just over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.

“Coming out for the second half, we just had to be resilient, you know,” said Watters. “Face adversity and overcome. (Coach Calabrese) just said we’ve got to clean up the little things, fix our mistakes and be resilient – come back (in the second half) with a different mindset; a different purpose.”

Hartsville certainly seemed to have that over the final 24 minutes. The defense, which had allowed Kamarion Singletary and Sirmod McCallum to score two touchdowns apiece in the first half, held the Wildcats to just a lone score in the third quarter – another TD run by Singletary to give him three on the evening.

But costly mistakes on special teams came back to haunt Dillon. One resulted in a safety as the Wildcats were trying to punt from their own end zone. Another came on a high snap on another punt attempt that set up the Red Foxes inside the Dillon 10-yard line for another quick score.

“There wasn’t a lot to change except do what you do, better,” Calabrese said. “We felt like we had a good plan, we just weren’t executing very well (in the first half).”

Watters wound up rushing for four touchdowns with McDaniel adding two more. EJ Smith also caught a TD pass from McKendrie Douglas in the first quarter.

Singletary and McCallum had big nights for Dillon, who was dealing with a number of injuries to its backfield throughout the week leading up to the game. Quarterback Josiah Oxendine was on point in the passing attack as well for most of the evening, but the mistakes proved too much to overcome for the Wildcats.

“A game like this is just going to make us better,” Dillon coach Kelvin Roller said. “…We’ve just got a lot of work to do. We didn’t quite finish the football game tonight.”