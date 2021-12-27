 Skip to main content
Hartsville girls added to Pepsi Carolina Classic field
PREP BASKETBALL

Hartsville girls added to Pepsi Carolina Classic field (copy)

Hartsville Girls

Hartsville’s Kindan Fisher scored a game-high 19 points in the championship game in the Silver Division at the Lexington Christmas Tournament.

 Photo Courtesy Justin Johnson

FLORENCE, S.C. − The 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic tips off Tuesday at South Florence High School with six games on the schedule.

There's also one new team that has been added to the girls' field as Hartsville High School has taken the place of North Augusta, which had to withdraw.

That has changed the order of things slightly as the West Florence and Dillon girls will now play at 3 p.m. with Hartsville and Lake View facing off at 4:30 p.m.

The tournament begins with Hartsville's boys taking on Dillon at noon followed by the North Augusta and Lower Richland boys colliding at 1:30 p.m.

Following the two girls' contests, the Marlboro County and West Florence boys will play at 6 p.m. and the host Bruins will take on Lake City at 7:30 p.m. to close out the evening.

The three-day event will finish on Thursday with the girls' championship game slated for 5:30 p.m. and the boys' title clash set for 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 per day with free entry for children ages 5 and under.

There are currently no restrictions on crowd size.

35th PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC

at South Florence High School

TICKETS: $7 each day (ages 5-under free)

TUESDAY

GIRLS

Dillon vs. West Florence, 3 p.m.

Hartsville vs. Lake View, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS

Hartsville vs. Dillon, noon

North Augusta vs. Lower Richland, 1:30 p.m.

Marlboro County vs. West Florence, 6 p.m.

Lake City vs. South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS

Consolation final, 4 p.m.

BOYS

Hartsville/Dillon loser vs. North Augusta/Lower Richland loser, 1 p.m.

Marlboro County/West Florence loser vs. Lake City/South Florence loser, 2:30 p.m.

Hartsville/Dillon winner vs. North Augusta/Lower Richland winner, 5:30 p.m.

Marlboro County/West Florence winner vs. Lake City/South Florence winner, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

GIRLS

Championship final, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS

Seventh-place game, 1 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation final, 4 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

