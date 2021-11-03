Hartsville hopes to carry late-season momentum into playoffs

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jeff Calabrese has often said that Friday nights are more about how his Hartsville High School football team plays rather than who it plays.
That’s been especially true in a season of ups and downs for the Red Foxes as they get set to open the 4A state playoffs against Airport on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kelleytown Stadium.
“It’s certainly been a roller-coaster ride,” Calabrese said. “We were shut down for 10 days, then played a game on three days' prep and really tried to play catch-up and tried to get going.
“...We’ve got a young football team that has learned. We’ve had some good games and we’ve had some games where we’ve had to learn a lot of things from, so it’s definitely been a wild ride.”
Hartsville (4-5) got off a slow start with losses in its first three games, but seemingly turned things around as Region 6-4A play began with big wins over North Myrtle Beach and West Florence.
Those were followed by tough losses against Myrtle Beach and South Florence, however, but the Red Foxes rebounded once again to close out the regular season with victories over Wilson and Darlington.
That opened the door to still secure the No. 2 playoff seed and a home matchup against the Eagles (2-8), who finished fourth in Region 5-4A.
“Certainly ending the season with a couple wins … I don’t know how well we played, but winning is important,” Calabrese said. “It gives your team confidence and certainly that’s what you want this time of year leading into the playoffs.
“So our kids are excited and hopefully we’re getting a little bit better each week and play well on Friday.”
That was pretty much the main key for any team this year in what was a strong region slate once again – as evidenced by six teams from Region 6-4A earning postseason bids.
“It was one of those things where if you played well on any given Friday, you had a chance to beat anybody and if you didn’t, you didn’t,” Calabrese said. “You learned a lot about yourself because you played some really good football teams. You hope those lessons learned during our (region) slate will make us a better football team.”
Despite the Eagles’ 2-8 record, Calabrese sees a formidable challenge Friday across both lines of scrimmage.
“They are huge,” the HHS coach said. “Their offensive line and they’ve got a couple of guys on the defensive line that are over 300 pounds. They have some really big linemen and they move some earth. Obviously we’re not very big, so that is a concern.”
Despite that, Airport tries to be balanced on offense, Calabrese said, and can hit you with a big pass play if you’re too focused on the run.
“They have these big bodies, but they also get the ball out in space,” he said. “So that’s a problem. Defensively, they have a lot of size up front and they take a lot of chances. They blitz a lot and if you don’t pick those things up it creates a large problem for you. It’s definitely a challenge.”
Limiting mistakes will be key Friday as Hartsville looks to continue momentum from last week’s win over Darlington. The Red Foxes were penalized 14 times against Wilson the week prior, but cut the number down to just two against the Falcons.
“You want your football team to learn those lessons throughout the season and develop good practice habits and good preparation for when the playoffs start,” Calabrese said. “Because if you have a bad game, you’re watching somebody else play the next week.”