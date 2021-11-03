Hartsville hopes to carry late-season momentum into playoffs

“Certainly ending the season with a couple wins … I don’t know how well we played, but winning is important,” Calabrese said. “It gives your team confidence and certainly that’s what you want this time of year leading into the playoffs.

“So our kids are excited and hopefully we’re getting a little bit better each week and play well on Friday.”

That was pretty much the main key for any team this year in what was a strong region slate once again – as evidenced by six teams from Region 6-4A earning postseason bids.

“It was one of those things where if you played well on any given Friday, you had a chance to beat anybody and if you didn’t, you didn’t,” Calabrese said. “You learned a lot about yourself because you played some really good football teams. You hope those lessons learned during our (region) slate will make us a better football team.”

Despite the Eagles’ 2-8 record, Calabrese sees a formidable challenge Friday across both lines of scrimmage.

“They are huge,” the HHS coach said. “Their offensive line and they’ve got a couple of guys on the defensive line that are over 300 pounds. They have some really big linemen and they move some earth. Obviously we’re not very big, so that is a concern.”