HARTSVILLE, S.C. – With one Region 6-4A series remaining against North Myrtle Beach, Hartsville coach Tony Gainey sees the 24th Southeastern Baseball Classic as more than just a few games.

He sees it as another chance to fine-tune his team to hopefully make a strong postseason run.

“We’re still waiting for the final click to happen,” said Gainey, whose team split its series with West Florence last week and is 9-5 overall (5-3 in the region). “That’s one of the great things about something like this. We’re going to look at some different people. We’re still struggling offensively as a whole. We’re going to give some other people chances to hit and maybe mix up the batting order.”

For the first time in recent memory, the Red Foxes are the Pee Dee’s lone representatives in this event. Games begin Tuesday at the Red Foxes’ Jimmy White Park. Gainey’s squad begins play at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday against DeMatha (Md.).

The Red Foxes shared the SBC championship in 2019 with Georgia Premier.

“We need to use this week like college teams do with mid-week games,” Gainey said. “We’ll see if somebody can come off the bench and give us a spark offensively. I like this team I have defensively. We just need an offensive spark.”

The caliber of opponents in this SBC will be formidable as it usually is. Last year’s SBC champion (Andrew Jackson) rolled to this state’s Class 2A crown.

“The opponents we’re going to face are deep in pitching staffs,” Gainey said. “Some of them have six or eight guys who do nothing but pitch. If we can break through against pitching like that, I like our chances from here on out.”