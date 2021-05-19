Hartsville LB Carraway signs with Coastal Carolina football

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Bailey Carraway’s mind was admittedly a bit all over the place as he was making his college decision.

Luckily, everything cleared up and came into focus as soon as Coastal Carolina stepped up.

The Hartsville Shrine Bowl linebacker won’t be going far as he signed with the Chanticleers on Wednesday at the school.

“First I want to thank God for putting me in this place, and secondly my family,” Carraway said. “I feel like it’s my time and I want to thank everyone that stood by me.

“…Playing at the next level is a big achievement for me.”

Carraway finished his senior season with 64 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for a loss and two blocked field goals. He’s joining a CCU squad that finished last season ranked 14th in the country.

“(Coastal’s) attention to me just made me feel like it was home. I love the atmosphere and I’m not too far away.”