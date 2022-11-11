Hartsville Middle School volleyball wins 6th straight conference title

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – For the sixth consecutive season, the Hartsville Middle School volleyball team finished first in the Pee Dee Conference.

The team finished with an 11-1 record and also won its conference tournament.

Coach Kristine Byrd said the players worked extremely hard throughout the season.

“Practicing every day, managing one to three matches per week, and keeping their grades up is a great accomplishment,” Byrd said.

Following the conference tournament, HMS received an invite to the S.C. High School League’s middle school regional tournament. Just 32 teams statewide received invites to compete in separate regional events. HMS began the tournament as the No. 3 seed in pool play, and eventually lost in the second round of bracket play.

During the past six years, the HMS volleyball team boasts three undefeated seasons and three seasons with just one loss each.

“This is the first time many of these girls have ever played on a team, and it’s the first time more than half of them played a school sport,” Byrd said. “Teachers noticed an improvement in some of the players’ confidence in class, and we are proud of their success. They deserve it.”