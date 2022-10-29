Hartsville outlasts Wilson 63-44

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sometimes it only takes a couple stops, Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said following Friday’s 63-44 victory against Wilson.

There weren’t a lot of defensive stops to be had with the explosive offenses on either side of the field, but a couple of key early ones might have made the difference for the Red Foxes as they secured the No. 3 seed from Region 6-4A.

Hartsville stuffed Tigers quarterback Tremel Echols twice near the goal line on Wilson’s opening drive, and then forced a field goal on the next possession while building a 7-3 lead after the first quarter.

That early advantage proved vital as the teams combined for 12 touchdowns across the next two quarters – including seven in the final 5:29 before the half.

“Two very good offenses…two defenses that are trying to find their footing a little bit,” Calabrese said. “It comes down to making stops, and really in any football game you’ve got to make stops. We found enough to be able to get us the ball back and be able to score and get up on them a little bit.

“Just really proud of our kids for continuing to fight and not getting down on themselves when you know something good would happen, then something bad would happen. I was kind of a back and forth game.”

It was still that way until the end of the third when the Red Foxes were able to produce another crucial stop and then capitalized with back-to-back scores to finally give themselves a little breathing room.

One of those drives was kept alive by a gutsy four-and-one call with Hartsville still at its own 35-yard line. After getting the first down, quarterback McKendrie Douglas found Carmello McDaniel for a 64-yard strike on the next play.

“You’ve got to take care of the ball and you’ve got to find a way to score in a serve and volley game,” Calabrese said. “We also converted a fourth down I thought was huge in the third quarter on our side of the field to try and keep momentum.”

For Hartsville, it was again the run game that paved the way. J’Shawn Anderson finished with 181 yards and four touchdowns while McDaniel added another 141 yards on the ground. Douglas also was a big factor in the run game and finished with 65 yards and two more scores.

He also had a pair of TD passes, including a 49-yarder to Jackson Moore to open the scoring in the first quarter.

Damarion Coe had perhaps the biggest highlight of the game when he scooped up a low kickoff and rumbled 88 yards to paydirt in the second quarter.

But the Tigers certainly held their own and then some, especially in the passing game. The return of Zandae Butler from injury provided immediate and huge dividends as he and Echols connected on four touchdown passes in the contest.

Butler finished with 167 yards receiving and Echols had 419 yards passing, five TD tosses and another TD run.

“Those guys are playmakers,” Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said. “Every Friday night, those guys put up results (and) put up points. Once again they played great tonight. Unfortunately it just wasn’t enough.

“…I felt like we scored enough points to win, but they’ve got a great offense. If you don’t slow it down – you can’t stop it, but if you can’t slow it down, you’re going to have a long night.”

Hartsville (6-4, 3-2) now prepares to host a first-round playoff game next week. Wilson’s (5-5, 1-4) case for an at-large bid took a hit with the loss to the Red Foxes and potentially an even bigger one with North Myrtle Beach’s upset of Myrtle Beach.

HARTSVILLE 63, WILSON 44

H 7 28 21 7 – 63

W 3 28 7 6 – 44

FIRST QUARTER

H – Jackson Moore 49 pass from McKendrie Douglas (Jahlil Lewis kick), 2:51.

W – Eli Chapman 34 FG, 0:43.

SECOND QUARTER

H – J’Shawn Anderson 3 run (Lewis kick), 10:29.

W – Jyron Waiters 23 pass from Tremel Echols (Chapman kick), 5:29.

H – Damarion Coe 88 kickoff return (Lewis kick), 5:15.

W – Zandae Butler 84 pass from Echols (Chapman kick), 4:18.

H – Anderson 35 run (Lewis kick), 2:04.

W – Butler 25 pass from Echols (Chapman kick), 1:44.

H – Douglas 12 run (Lewis kick), 0:54.

W – Butler 5 pass from Echols (Chapman kick), 0:00.

THIRD QUARTER

H – Douglas 26 run (Lewis kick), 10:25

W – Butler 28 pass from Echols (Chapman kick), 6:50.

H – Anderson 5 run (Lewis kick), 3:43.

H – McDaniel 64 pass from Douglas (Lewis kick, 0:20.

FOURTH QUARTER

W – Echols 13 run (Echols pass failed), 10:17.

H – Anderson 3 run (Lewis kick), 5:21.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – H: McDaniel 22-140, Anderson 17-181, 4 TDs; Douglas 7-65, 2 TDs. W: Echols 16-83, TD; Timonti Emmanual 5-66.

PASSING – H: Douglas 3-5-149, 2 TDs. W: Echols 20-32-419, 5 TDs.

RECEIVING – H: McDaniel 1-64, TD; Moore 1-49, TD; Keon Hickson 1-39. W: Butler 6-167, 4 TDs; Jyron Waiters 7-186, TD; Zach Nobles 2-44; Jeremiah Coker 4-30.

RECORDS: H 6-4, 3-2. W 5-5, 1-4.