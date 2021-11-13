Hartsville overcomes 4 turnovers to beat Chiefs, set up rematch with West Florence

They were in control for most of the game – save for the few times when they turned the ball over. HHS fumbled on back-to-back drives to start the second quarter and once each during the third and fourth quarters.

But the Hartsville defense and special teams kept the Chiefs from capitalizing on all but one of those turnovers. NMB was able to score on the first one – a 27-yard TD pass from quarterback Cam Freeman to Chandler McCall – but came up empty on the other three.

The second resulted in a missed field goal, the third in a three-and-out and the fourth wound up being negated by a Da’Marion Coe interception in the end zone.

“(Just) keeping level-minded,” senior linebacker Alex Hunt said of the defense’s approach throughout the game. “Don’t let the highs be too high and the lows be too low. You’ve got to come in every snap and be level-headed.”

The Red Fox defense was also able to shut down both of the Chiefs’ big running backs for the most part as neither Elijah Vereen nor Tavarius Hooks broke off runs of more than 12 yards.

“(We) just read our keys and fill the holes that we have to,” Hunt said.