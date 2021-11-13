Hartsville overcomes 4 turnovers to beat Chiefs, set up rematch with West Florence

KELLYTOWN, S.C. – It’s hard to beat a team twice in the same season, and it’s even harder when the second matchup happens to be in the state playoffs.
Add four turnovers to the mix and it's almost always too steep a hill to climb.
Not so for the Hartsville Red Foxes. Despite four big miscues in Friday’s second-round matchup against North Myrtle Beach, HHS used a dominant first half offensively and an overall strong defensive effort to pull away for a 31-12 win over the Chiefs.
It will be another all-Region 6-4A showdown again next week as Hartsville advances to host West Florence next Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a spot in the 4A lower state championship the following week.
The Red Foxes (6-5) will try to knock off both NMBHS and West in back-to-back weeks for the second time this season. Hartsville won the first matchup against the Knights 33-13.
“Our kids came out and prepared all week and worked really hard,” Red Foxes coach Jeff Calabrese said. “We didn’t play the smartest of football, but we found a way to win and in the playoffs that’s what it’s all about.”
Hartsville got another big night from running back Carmello McDaniel who carried the ball 20 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns – two in the first half. J’Shawn Anderson and McKendrie Douglas also had big games running the ball as the Red Foxes rushed for nearly 300 yards as team.
They were in control for most of the game – save for the few times when they turned the ball over. HHS fumbled on back-to-back drives to start the second quarter and once each during the third and fourth quarters.
But the Hartsville defense and special teams kept the Chiefs from capitalizing on all but one of those turnovers. NMB was able to score on the first one – a 27-yard TD pass from quarterback Cam Freeman to Chandler McCall – but came up empty on the other three.
The second resulted in a missed field goal, the third in a three-and-out and the fourth wound up being negated by a Da’Marion Coe interception in the end zone.
“(Just) keeping level-minded,” senior linebacker Alex Hunt said of the defense’s approach throughout the game. “Don’t let the highs be too high and the lows be too low. You’ve got to come in every snap and be level-headed.”
The Red Fox defense was also able to shut down both of the Chiefs’ big running backs for the most part as neither Elijah Vereen nor Tavarius Hooks broke off runs of more than 12 yards.
“(We) just read our keys and fill the holes that we have to,” Hunt said.
Hartsville’s offense was able to give its defense a cushion to work with in the second half. The Red Foxes led 14-0 after the first quarter and a 23-yard field goal by Jahleel Lewis with no time remaining pushed the HHS advantage to 24-6 at the break.
It was 31-6 following a 48-yard TD run by McDaniel in the third quarter before North Myrtle Beach scored again.
Douglas had a strong game with his arm and legs under center. He threw for 120 yards in the first half and most of his 82 rushing yards came in the second half.
“I thought McKendrie played really, really well tonight,” Calabrese said. “The stage wasn’t too big for him and our kids played really hard. Obviously Jonathan Flemister made some really nice plays early on in the passing game.
“…Our offensive line worked hard – it’s just a good team win.”
HARTSVILLE 31, NORTH MYRTLE BEACH 12
NMB 0 6 0 6 – 12
HHS 14 10 7 0 – 31
FIRST QUARTER
HHS – J’Shawn Anderson 4 run (Jahleel Lewis kick), 5:31.
HHS – Carmello McDaniel 7 run (Lewis kick), :40.
SECOND QUARTER
NMB – Chandler McCall 27 pass from Cam Freeman (Preston Todd kick failed), 7:31.
HHS – McDaniel 10 run (Lewis kick), 1:13.
HHS – Lewis 23 FG, 0:00.
THIRD QUARTER
HHS – McDaniel 48 run (Lewis kick), 4:29.
FOURTH QUARTER
NMB – Trace Hall 9 pass from Freeman (Todd kick blocked), 11:17.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – H: Carmello McDaniel 20-153, 3 TDs; J’Shawn Anderson 11-42, TD; McKendrie Douglas 9-82.
PASSING – H: McKendrie Douglas 9-19-120-0-0.
RECEIVING – H: Jonathan Flemister 5 -63; Roddi Morris 2-50.
RECORD: H 6-5
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will host Region 6-4A rival West Florence on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the third round of the state playoffs.