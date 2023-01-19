Hartsville RB Anderson signs with Georgia Southern football

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – J’Shawn Anderson has certainly thrived in Hartsville’s run-heavy offensive scheme.

But Red Fox coach Jeff Calabrese believes his senior back would have the same type of production in any offense – anywhere.

“His running style translates in any offense,” Calabrese said. “He could play for Army, he could play for anybody. He’s so well-versed. A lot of people don’t understand how good of a route runner his is and catching the ball.”

Those skills, along with his speed, should serve Anderson well at his next destination – Georgia Southern University.

After officially signing with the Eagles in December, Thursday was a celebration as Anderson was surrounded by family, friends and teammates during a ceremony at the HHS gym.

“It feels great to be able to sign in front of the whole school and have my family here signing with me,” he said. “It feels great.”

The Eagles are an NCAA Division I football program operating in the Sun Belt Conference, and for Anderson, signing with a D-I school was something he’d dreamed about for more than a decade.

“I went to my first college football game when I was like eight,” he said. “And I always told myself that I want to play (on) that stage. I wanted to be there.”

While he had other offers that he was considering, GSU shot to the top of his list from the moment he got there, he said.

“It was just the welcoming environment,” Anderson said. “Everything felt good – it felt like home, the right fit for me.

“The coaching staff welcomed me. The campus along with the city of Statesboro, it just feels like home.”

He certainly found a home in the Hartsville offense the last few seasons and turned in a stellar senior campaign. The Region 6-4A Offensive Player of the Year, Anderson rushed for 1,405 yards on 179 carries with 23 touchdowns.

That helped him garner all-state honors as well as a selection to the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North-South) in December.

“Tremendous young man of true character,” Calabrese said. “He’s an honor roll student and he’s been a leader in our program for four years. It’s a culmination of a lot of things – a good momma behind him that’s pushed him and a young man that’s excelled in all facets.

“Georgia Southern is a great opportunity for him. It’s a great program with a long-standing history and he’s a competitor with tremendous balance and vision. He’s got a lot to offer them.”