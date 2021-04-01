Hartsville rebounds with 15-0 win over West in 4 innings

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. − It was a much different feeling for the Hartsville baseball team on Thursday evening.

After falling to West Florence in walk-off fashion on Monday, the Red Foxes rebounded with a dominant 15-0 victory over the Knights in four innings at Jimmy White Park.

Hartsville improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-4A while West Florence fell to 8-2 and 3-1.

Cam Cannarella starred on the mound and at the plate for the Red Foxes. He went four innings and gave up no runs on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also went 3 for 4 offensively and drove in three runs. He hit a solo homer in the first inning and knocked a two-run single in the third.

Cannarella wasn't the only one who had a big day at the plate, however. A'Shani McFarland also had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair with a double in the second inning that made it 5-0 at the time.

Chapman Parker collected a pair of hits and three RBI. Alvee Fullwood came off the bench to drive in a pair for HHS.

Josh Williams, Ty Suggs and Bryson Graves had the hits for West Florence. Suggs and Graves hit back-to-back one-out singles in the third during the Knights' best scoring chance against Cannerella.

Nic Edick walked to load the bases for WFHS, but a force out at home plate on a fielder's choice grounder and a pickoff at second base ended the inning with no damage across.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.