HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese sure knows how to prepare a defense early in the season.

Class 4A’s second-ranked Red Foxes play Friday at Class 3A’s No. 1 team in Dillon.

Next week? Hartsville hosts sixth-ranked Irmo.

And two weeks after that? A home showdown against top-ranked and defending state champion South Florence.

But first things first – Friday’s game against Dillon, which boasts the country’s top-rated offensive lineman in Josiah Thompson, a University of South Carolina commit.

“It’s a test for the entire football team,” Calabrese said. “You don’t just waltz into Dillon and win football games. Dillon has great fan support; the stadium is going to be packed, and they’re an outstanding football team. I think they’re 22-2 in the past two years. And they’ve started out this year looking like championship contenders in 3A.”

Calabrese, however, is looking to this as more than a hopeful win. He wants to measure where his team is before it enters a brutal Region 6-4A slate.

Especially the Red Foxes' defense, which Hartsville put a huge emphasis on improving.

“Obviously, the work that our defensive staff has put in during the offseason has led to a great plan. The athletes are working hard every day to play better defense,” said Calabrese, whose team is 3-0. “We gave up too many points last year. That was a point of emphasis to a lot of players coming back. And they’re trying to improve every day.”

Through three games, the Red Foxes have given up 231 total yards rushing and 529 passing.

Calabrese has relied on defensive end Bryson Jacobs, middle linebacker Coleman Radcliff and safety DaMarion Coe to expedite the coaching staff’s wishes to teammates.

“It’s a three-pronged approach,” said Calabrese, who coached Hartsville to a state crown in 2012. “The biggest thing is together our defense is just trying to be better. They’re practicing very hard and want to play good defense. They want to acquire the knowledge and obviously we’re going to play some great teams coming down the stretch and they want to play the best they can for the team.”

Radcliff leads Hartsville with 35 total tackles (23 solo, a sack and tackle for loss) as well as a fumble recovery. Coe is second with 31 total tackles (25 solo, a tackle for loss) as well as an interception and fumble recovery.

When it comes to turnover margin, the Red Foxes are at plus two.

Calabrese relies on Jacobs – a team captain – to be the biggest spark.

“He’s a vocal leader; he’s a guy that’s trying to hold himself and his teammates accountable for doing a good job and working hard and preparing,” Calabrese said. “He’s a three-year starter for us, so he’s been around for a while. He has a big voice and takes that job very seriously. We’re very excited about what he is doing.”

The Wildcat offense, directed by sophomore quarterback Josiah Oxendine, has proven quite formidable as a rushing attack. He’s also capable of a solid passing game to keep defenses off balance.

But again, these are the types of opponents Calabrese wants for his team before region starts.

“You have to be ready for the challenges so you can know where your weaknesses are, and this will expose things and give us a chance to work on them to get better,” Calabrese said.