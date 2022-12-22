Hartsville resident wins NCHA World Championship

FORT WORTH, Texas – The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) congratulates Travis Barton of Hartsville aboard Pella on their $25,000 Novice Non-Pro World Championship at the 2022 NCHA World Finals presented by Dual Smart Rey held in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pella is a 12-year-old mare owned by Barton. In the first round, the pair marked a 221 to earn the top spot. They came back in the second round and marked 216 to win fourth in the round. The pair earned a composite score of 437 and $3,185.27 at the finals. They ended the year with a total of $57,022.44 in earnings and a world championship.

“She’s a great mare, she’s got a big heart,” said Barton of Pella in an interview following their championship run. “She gives it her all every time every time she walks into the arena. As long as I do my job and put her in the right position, I know she’s going to do everything she can to help me.”

The 2022 NCHA World Finals presented by Dual Smart Rey was held in the Watt Arena at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, from Nov. 26-27 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3.