Hartsville routs Myrtle Beach for first region crown since 2013

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – For the first time since 2013, the Hartsville High School boys’ basketball team can add “Region Champion” to the front of its name.

Thanks to a dominating 71-46 performance against Myrtle Beach on Thursday in the tournament title game, HHS secured the top seed in Region 6-4A – and at least a pair of possible home playoff games when the postseason begins Feb. 22.

Playing their third game in as many days didn’t seem to bother the Red Foxes as they came out of the gate strong. Hartsville hit three of its nine total three-pointers in the opening stanza and never looked back – building a 21-6 lead in the process.

The Red Foxes led by 16 points at halftime and were up 21 at the end of the third quarter.

The combination of Jamari Briggs and Cesare Edwards was lethal in the first half for HHS. Briggs scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the opening stanza and Edwards had 11 of his 15 points come in the second quarter. He also finished with nine rebounds.

Briggs connected on a pair of treys while Edwards had one. Six different Red Fox players hit shots from downtown, including three by Tristan LeXander. LeXander and DeAndre Huggins each put up 11 points to give Hartsville four players in double figures.