Hartsville’s Davis signs with Rio Grande softball

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Local softball fans will get to see Trinity Davis for the first time this spring after she moved to Hartsville this past summer.

But the Red Fox outfielder/pitcher already knows where she’ll be the following year after recently signing with the University of Rio Grande – an NAIA program in Ohio.

“I’m really excited and nervous to take this next step in my life, but I think it’s a great opportunity,” Davis said. “Before I moved here, I lived in New York and before I lived in New York, I lived in Ohio. So I have a lot of family and (the campus) is right next to where my grandpa lives.”

Davis considered a few schools in New York, she said, but believes Rio Grande is the best place to fulfill her dream of playing at the next level.

“I’ve been playing since the fifth grade,” Davis said. “As I started playing more and more over the years, playing in college started to be something I really thought about and really came to light the last couple years.”