Hartsville’s Dawson, Briggs named to Carolina Classic All-Star squads

Hartsville High School’s boys and girls basketball teams won the Tom Davidson Sportsmanship Award at last week’s Pepsi Carolina Classic basketball tournament at South Florence High School.
Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson was selected to the girls tournament’s All-Star Team. The Red Foxes Jamari Briggs was selected to the boys tournament’s All-Star Team.
Hartsville High School girls basketball squad was a late-addition to the tournament. The Red Foxes replaced North Augusta High School, which had to withdraw from the tournament.
Hartsville 57, South Florence 38
The Hartsville boys basketball team finished third in the Carolina Classic with a 57-38 win over South Florence on Thursday at South Florence High School.
Briggs led the Red Foxes with 21 points. Kameron Foman and DeAndrew Huggins chipped in 13 and 12, respectively.
Hartsville led 19-5 after the first quarter and 29-9 at the half.
Khristian Bruce and Jamarie Brown each scored 11 points for South Florence. Jackson Robinson chipped in 10.
North Augusta 67, Hartsville 59
Hartsville clawed its way back into the game in the second half. The Red Foxes trailed by 12 at the half, but cut the North Augusta lead to one with about four minutes left in the game. Hartsville just couldn’t get over the top for a win. North Augusta went on a 11-4 run to close out the game and win by eight points.
North Augusta advanced to the semifinals, while Hartsville fell into the third-place game against South Florence High School.
Briggs led the Hartsville scoring with 16 points. ZyKee Knox and Kameron Foman added 14 and 13, respectively.
Hartsville 59, Dillon 44
In Tuesday’s opening game of the Carolina Classic, Hartsville rolled to a 59-44 win over Dillon High School.
Briggs and Tristan LeXander powered Hartsville to the 15-point victory. Briggs and LeXander each scored 17 points for the Red Foxes. They helped the Red Foxes build a 28-17 lead at the half. Hartsville outscored Dillon 31-27 in the second half to claim the victory.
Dillon’s De’marco Bethea led all scorers with 19 points, including 12 points in the second half.
The Hartsville girls basketball team opened the tournament Tuesday against Lake View. The Red Wolves lost 53-39 to Lake View.
Lake View 53, Hartsville 39
Hartsville fell behind early against the Wild Gators, trailing 14-3 after the first period. The Red Wolves rallied in the second half. They pulled within 34-27 in the third period, but couldn’t complete the comeback.