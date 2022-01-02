Hartsville’s Dawson, Briggs named to Carolina Classic All-Star squads

Hartsville High School’s boys and girls basketball teams won the Tom Davidson Sportsmanship Award at last week’s Pepsi Carolina Classic basketball tournament at South Florence High School.

Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson was selected to the girls tournament’s All-Star Team. The Red Foxes Jamari Briggs was selected to the boys tournament’s All-Star Team.

Hartsville High School girls basketball squad was a late-addition to the tournament. The Red Foxes replaced North Augusta High School, which had to withdraw from the tournament.

Hartsville 57, South Florence 38

The Hartsville boys basketball team finished third in the Carolina Classic with a 57-38 win over South Florence on Thursday at South Florence High School.

Briggs led the Red Foxes with 21 points. Kameron Foman and DeAndrew Huggins chipped in 13 and 12, respectively.

Hartsville led 19-5 after the first quarter and 29-9 at the half.

Khristian Bruce and Jamarie Brown each scored 11 points for South Florence. Jackson Robinson chipped in 10.

North Augusta 67, Hartsville 59