Hartsville’s Easters inks with Piedmont softball

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Avarie Easters believes she’s getting the best of both worlds at Piedmont University – an NCAA Division III school in Demorest, Georgia.

Aside from continuing her softball career at the collegiate level, Easters also has a clear academic path.

“They have a good exercise science program that I can finish in about five years and get a double major,” the Hartsville High catcher/infielder said Thursday during her signing ceremony at the school. “I really liked the campus as well, and Piedmont just felt like home when I visited there.

“I’ve always wanted to play at the next level and I’ve just been looking forward to this day for years. It really means a lot to keep going and continue my dream.”

Easters was injured for much of the ’22 campaign, but still batted .297 with 10 RBI for the Red Foxes in 14 games.