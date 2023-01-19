 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
PREP SOFTBALL

Hartsville’s Easters inks with Piedmont softball

  • Updated
  • 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Avarie Easters believes she’s getting the best of both worlds at Piedmont University – an NCAA Division III school in Demorest, Georgia.

Aside from continuing her softball career at the collegiate level, Easters also has a clear academic path.

“They have a good exercise science program that I can finish in about five years and get a double major,” the Hartsville High catcher/infielder said Thursday during her signing ceremony at the school. “I really liked the campus as well, and Piedmont just felt like home when I visited there.

“I’ve always wanted to play at the next level and I’ve just been looking forward to this day for years. It really means a lot to keep going and continue my dream.”

Easters was injured for much of the ’22 campaign, but still batted .297 with 10 RBI for the Red Foxes in 14 games.

AVARIE EASTERS.jpg

Easters
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal knocked out of the Australian Open after suffering injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert