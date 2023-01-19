 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

Hartsville’s Thompson signs with CIU softball

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It was a surreal moment for Caydon Thompson on Thursday, she said.

Thompson, the Region 6-4A Offensive Player of the Year last season, celebrated her recent signing with Columbia International University to play softball for the NAIA Rams.

“I never thought I’d get to this point, but I’m very happy about it that’s for sure,” Thompson said. “The overall experience when I went to the (CIU) campus…I felt immediately like I belonged there and I should go there.

“…The coach stayed with me the whole tour, and I really loved it.”

Thompson was also considering North Greenville and USC Beaufort after putting together a banner ’22 season for the Red Foxes. She batted .380 with two homers, eight doubles and drove in 32 runs.

Thompson
