Hartsville slugs 10 extra-base hits in dominant playoff win over Beaufort

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Even Tony Gainey is starting to be at a loss for words when it comes to his offense.

“I’m in awe,” the Hartsville High baseball coach said following Thursday’s 15-4, five-inning victory over Beaufort at Jimmy White Park. “I’m awestruck right now.

“…Man I’m telling you – it felt good to hear the bats tinging tonight.”

What likely felt even better was a dominant victory in the opening game of the 4A lower state tournament. Hartsville (20-7) will now get to host the James Island / Airport winner on Saturday at a time to be determined after that game was postponed until Friday evening.

While not giving away their secret, a change in the Red Foxes’ approach during batting practice has yielded strong results as of late, Gainey said. Including Thursday, HHS has outscored its opponents 38-8 this postseason.

And like against Beaufort, it’s been a combined effort up and down the lineup.

“That’s all it is – lock in before the game,” said Treion McFarland, who finished with three extra-base hits including a homer and two RBI for Hartsville.

McFarland certainly was locked in as he led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot to left center. HHS plated five runs in the first inning and six in the second – batting around each time to do so. Six of Hartsville’s seven hits were for extra bases during a blustery start to the game.

The Red Foxes were also able to make an early adjustment against Eagles starter Davis Woods, who was methodical with his offspeed delivery as he tried to slow the Hartsville bats down.

McFarland and company were not fooled, however, and chased Woods at the end of the first inning. Tommy Winburn followed with a little bit more velocity behind him, but HHS quickly adjusted to that as well.

Cam Cannarella had a solo homer in the second and McFarland had an RBI double. Starting pitcher McKendrie Douglas helped his own cause with a two-run double – the second of the game for Hartsville after Ryan Thompson’s two-base knock in the first.

“Wait fastball and adjust to the slow stuff,” McFarland said. “That’s what coach Gainey and coach (Adam) Fedewa and coach (Michael) Chapman taught us in BP.

“So we take it from practice and carry it on to the field.”

Hartsville added four more runs in the third. McFarland, Jackson Moore, Josh Jones and Garrett Parker all had doubles while Daniel Parker roped a two-run single. Ten of the Red Foxes’ 12 hits were for extra bases, and all but two players in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

McFarland led the way with three while Cannarella and Moore had two each.

Douglas tossed the first 2 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits. Daniel Parker went the final 2 2/3 and struck out four while allowing two hits.

“We knew those guys could hit,” Gainey said. “That was the scouting report on them – they can swing it one through nine and they did. We just managed to get 15 on the board.

“…We came back out and answered (when they scored) and that’s real important.”

