FLORENCE, S.C. – Hartsville softball coach Amber Harvey was looking for one thing this weekend – consistency from a young squad that has several key holes to fill from last season.

The Red Foxes are now without pitcher Alyssa Poston, the Morning News Player of the Year, catcher Olivia Martin and outfielder Kindon Dawson who were all instrumental in HHS’ run to the 4A lower state championship series in ’22.

“I’m looking for some consistency on the mound,” Harvery said. “I feel like if we can get that under control, everything will take place like it’s supposed to.”

The Pee Dee Pitch-Off is an opportunity to do just that, she added. Hartsville opened play Friday at Freedom Florence with a 6-4 loss to Laurence Manning Academy in five innings before rebounding with a decisive 14-1 win over Socastee in three innings.

LMA’s running game and timely hitting were the biggest differences, Harvey said of the opening loss.

“We did not execute when we had people in scoring position,” she said. “...They put the ball in play when they needed.”

Both teams were mostly clicking on offense the first two innings. An RBI double by Avarie Easters got the Red Foxes on the board in the first, but LMA responded by plating four in the bottom half of the inning.

RBI singles by Kayleigh Avins and Karly Bjork put the Swampcats ahead before they added two more unearned runs following a HHS error.

“All in all, they came out flat, but they hit the ball at key moments in the game,” ‘Cats coach Bobby Truett said of his squad. “I was proud of that. …We didn’t have much practice with basketball, so we’re learning our team more and more with every game situation with young players.”

Hartsville tied the game with one swing of the bat from Myah Harvey. With two on and two out, the younger Harvey roped a liner into the gusting winds that went over the outfielder’s head. By the time the ball was back in, she had slide safely into home for an inside-the-park homer.

Myah Harvey led the Red Fox attack with two hits, three RBI and two runs scored, but her fifth-inning bunt single was the only other tally Hartsville managed against LMA starter Laini Kosinksi after the second. She went five innings and allowed four runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Allie Bailey took the loss for HHS. She gave up five runs, three earned, on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts in two-plus innings. Tatum Weaver pitched the rest of the game, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. She was on the mound in the fifth when the game was called due to the time limit.

Trinity Davis, EmmaKate Hudson and Jaysha McCullough had the other hits for Hartsville.

Avins had two hits and drove in two runs for LMA. Lyza Pricklemeyer had a hit and scored twice, Hailey Truett drove in a run and Lilly Welborn doubled as a pinch-hitter in the fifth.

Against Socastee, Davis was on the mound for Hartsville and did not allow a hit in three frames. She also went 2 for 2 at the plate and scored twice.