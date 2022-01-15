Hartsville survives Darlington rally to edge Falcons in OT

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The momentum was decidedly in Darlington’s favor as the overtime period began in Hartsville late Friday evening.
The Falcons had rallied from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the game on Chuck Keith’s drive to the basket in the closing seconds of regulation, and the Red Foxes were unable to put them away on a last-second shot of their own.
“I just told them this is what championship teams are made of,” HHS coach Yusuf English said he told his squad before play resumed. “It’s winning the game when it’s in these moments. Winning by 20 is one thing, but when you can eke out these small wins…when you go to overtime, you’re tired, you’re spent, foul trouble, everything else.
“…You’ve got to take advantage of these opportunities and you’ve got to play.”
In another thrilling finish between the county rivals, Hartsville showed its mettle by holding off Darlington for a 64-62 victory thanks to a late putback bucket by DeAndre Huggins and a rebound off a Falcons’ 3-pointer that didn’t connect in the final seconds.
The Red Foxes improved to 13-5 overall and 5-0 in Region 6-4A. Hartsville was set to host the MLK Classic tournament on Saturday – taking on Lancaster in the final game of the day.
The Falcons fell to 11-8 overall and 1-4 in region play with a game at Myrtle Beach slated for Wednesday.
“Records go out the window when you’re talking Hartsville and Darlington,” English said. “Their record is not indicative of the team they are. They play hard and they’re well coached. I think tonight was one of those games where a little bit of luck was on our side to get out of that game.”
It didn’t appear as if HHS would need much luck after building a double-digit lead at halftime. Tristan LeXander sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Red Foxes up 10, and that advantage ballooned to 17 with a 7-0 run to start the third quarter – highlighted by another LeXander trey.
However, DHS started to chip away at the lead. Qua’liek Lewis, who led all scorers with 28 points, had four points in the third stanza along with Keenan Dubose and Dominic Cotton. Combined with Keith’s five points, including two free throws at the end of the period, the Falcons were able to pull within 43-38.
“Every timeout I called, I was just telling our guys to keep playing,” Darlington coach Bradley Knox said. “The game is all about runs. And it’s about that team that can continue to make pushes. I think we got some momentum in transition and we had some shots to fall for us toward the end.”
Hartsville maintained its advantage until the end though. Kameron Foman hit an early 3-pointer and the Red Foxes were solid at the free throw line – sinking six of nine shots from the charity stripe.
But the Falcons closed on a 10-2 run to force the extra period. Darlington grabbed its only lead of the contest, 60-58, to start the OT stanza, but a basket by Foman and two free throws from leading scorer Jamari Briggs put HHS back on top. Briggs finished with 22 points for the Red Foxes.
Lewis tied the game at 62-62 moments later. Huggins then went to the foul line for Hartsville looking for the lead, but missed both shots.
He redeemed himself moments later by driving under the basket and getting his own rebound for a putback score as the Red Foxes were back in the lead − for good this time.
After a timeout, Darlington had one last chance to setup a play, but the 3-pointer missed its mark and Hartsville grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.
“I knew they were going to try to come out in a zone,” Knox said of Hartsville’s defensive scheme. “And so what we try to do is kind of put somebody in the middle to stretch the zone. But they did a good job of playing that guy in the middle and giving us the open shot for the win.
“We took the shot and it could have been our ballgame.”
Keith finished with 11 points for the Falcons followed by Cotton with eight. Foman had 15 points for the Red Foxes while ZyKee Knox added 12 despite having to leave the game late with a nagging injury.
Huggins finished with eight points for HHS and LeXander added seven.
DARLINGTON (62)
Qua’liek Lewis 28, Chuck Keith 11, Cotton 8, Williams 7, Dubose 6, Wingate 2.
HARTSVILLE (64)
Jamari Briggs 22, Kameron Foman 15, ZyKee Knox 12, Huggins 8, LeXander 7.