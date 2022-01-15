Hartsville survives Darlington rally to edge Falcons in OT

The Falcons fell to 11-8 overall and 1-4 in region play with a game at Myrtle Beach slated for Wednesday.

“Records go out the window when you’re talking Hartsville and Darlington,” English said. “Their record is not indicative of the team they are. They play hard and they’re well coached. I think tonight was one of those games where a little bit of luck was on our side to get out of that game.”

It didn’t appear as if HHS would need much luck after building a double-digit lead at halftime. Tristan LeXander sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Red Foxes up 10, and that advantage ballooned to 17 with a 7-0 run to start the third quarter – highlighted by another LeXander trey.

However, DHS started to chip away at the lead. Qua’liek Lewis, who led all scorers with 28 points, had four points in the third stanza along with Keenan Dubose and Dominic Cotton. Combined with Keith’s five points, including two free throws at the end of the period, the Falcons were able to pull within 43-38.

