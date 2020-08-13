Hartsville takes advantage of Rock Hill staff's wildness in 17-7 rout

Cannarella breezed through the first two innings, recording five strikeouts, but a weather delay in the third wound up getting the Hartsville right-hander out of his rhythm as Rock Hill used three hits, a walk and error to get within 7-4.

"Cam's a great athlete, and we weren't really concerned, but that does happen," Gainey said. "...I don't think he ever got back as sharp as he was at the beginning, but he was good enough today."

Rock Hill put up three more runs in the fifth, but that was it as Cannerella and Harrison Moore shut the door the rest of the way. Cannerella wound up striking out 13 in six innings of work.

Meanwhile the Hartsville offense continued to take advantage of having multiple runners on in nearly every inning. Ryan Jordan had the big day, going 4 for 5 with two doubles and five RBI. He drove in a run in all but one of his at-bats.

Roddi Morris had an interesting day at the plate. He went 1 for 1 with four walks and was hit by a pitch — reaching base in all six plate appearances and scoring four times.

Collin Reason drove in a pair and scored twice for Hartsville while Cannarella walked four times, had a hit and scored two runs.

Michael Norris and Treion McFarland each collected an RBI while Garrett Parker drove in two and scored a pair.

