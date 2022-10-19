Hartsville, West Florence clash in Morning News Game of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Third-ranked West Florence has been firing on all cylinders for quite some time. Hartsville now thinks it’s also at the blast-off stage.

The two teams will find out which has more firepower when they face off at 7 p.m. Friday at Knight Stadium in the Morning News Game of the Week.

West's program has tied its record for best start to a season (8-0), set in 2003 during the Knights’ run to the Class 3A state final under then-coach Jeff Calabrese. Where’s Calabrese now? He’s the coach at Hartsville, where he coached the Red Foxes to a state championship in 2012.

Now in Class 4A, the teams’ goals are just as big. But one step toward that goal is finding out how to stop the other Friday.

The Knights, whose running back Darren Lloyd surpassed 1,000 yards for the season last week, have given defenses one conniption after another with quarterback Deuce Hudson behind center. On third or fourth down, Hudson always seems to complete those throws (see Byrnes).

That accountability Hudson puts on himself, however, concerns West coach Jody Jenerette.

“He puts a lot of pressure on himself and sometimes that’s his biggest issue. Maybe he tries to do too much sometimes,” said Jenerette, whose team – with a win Friday – will face top-ranked South Florence on Oct. 28 for the Region 6-4A championship. “Just relax a little bit and let the game come to him more. He thinks we’re going to win or lose on his shoulders, and that’s not the case. Football is a team game; just take a deep breath and keep the pressure off.”

Hudson certainly has the attention of Calabrese, who remembers Hudson’s first year of high school football as a Darlington sophomore.

“Deuce has been doing it with his feet and arm,” Calabrese said. “The growth and maturity and progress he’s made has elevated him from an athlete to a true quarterback playing with immense talent. His accuracy is so much better; he’s kind of a Superman-esque quarterback that can do it all. That creates a tremendous challenge on our end.”

And then, there is West’s defense which often puts its offense in good field position.

“There are a lot of concerns, and it starts up front with them,” Calabrese said. “Obviously, they’ve got some good players up front that get after you a little bit.”

Particularly, those are West linebackers Franklin Emerson and Da’Shun Scott. And then, there are players in the secondary like Kelvin Hunter.

“When you prepare for a Wing-T like Hartsville’s, you’ve got to read the keys,” Jenerette said. “They need to just focus on ‘A’ or ‘B’ and what happens if he goes this way or that. You can’t be selfish; you’ve got to do your job. If you start trying to do everybody’s job, that’s how your team can get beat by these guys.”

Hartsville’s “A” and “B” are star running backs J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel. What has especially made the Red Foxes more difficult to defend of late is a heavier focus on the passing game with quarterback McKendrie Douglas.

“You have to be able to do both things, rushing and throwing the ball,” Calabrese said. “And we have a young receiving corps (E.J. Smith, Jackson Moore, Tristan Spann) who are really coming along for us.”