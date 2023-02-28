HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The Carolina YMCA Swim League held it’s Small Team Winter Championship meet this past weekend.

Over 300 swimmers from eleven statewide swim teams competed at the Hartsville Family YMCA, hosted by The Hartsville YMCA Hammerhead Swim Team.

The Hammerheads had 29 swimmers participate in 143 individual events and 14 relay events. The men’s team placed 4th overall while the women’s team placed 5th. The combined teams placed 5th out of eleven teams competing.

The Hammerheads went home with 13 gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

Miriam Powell placed 2nd overall in her 9-10 year old age group. She won 1st place in the 500 free event, qualifying her for YMCA Regionals, and 1st place in both the 100 free and 50 breaststroke events, all with personal best times. She also won 2nd place in the 50 fly and 100 IM events.

Mary Sullivan Powell tied for 2nd for her female 7-8 year old age group. She won 3rd place in her 25 fly and 4th in her other three individual events with three personal best times.

Cohen Jackson placed 1st in the 500 freestyle with a PR and 2nd in the 400 IM. Levi Mathis won 1st place in his 11-12 age group for 500 freestyle with a personal best, and also came in 3rd in another event to help him place 5th overall in his age group.

Alexis Jeppson had two 2nd-place wins, one 3rd place, a 4th and a 5th. She was 4th overall in her age group (15 – 18).

Smith Fassett placed 2nd in the 200 breaststroke and 3rd in the 50 breaststroke. Anna-Bec Hill-Brito placed 2nd in the 200 butterfly and Easton Pate placed 6th overall in his age group.