Hartsville's Alyssa Poston is Morning News Softball Player of the Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The biggest secret to Alyssa Poston’s success?

For Hartsville High softball coach Amber Harvey, it boils down to work ethic.

“She’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever seen,” Harvey said. “…There are not a lot of kids I can say put in the amount of work she does outside of practice.

“She is prepared and she goes all out in every practice and every game – and she has that level of expectation for everyone with her as well.”

Work ethic was likely one of the reasons Poston was able to turn in the performance she did in 2022 in earning the Morning News Softball Player of the Year award.

After not pitching a lot at the high school level the previous two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Fox left-hander didn’t appear to miss a beat her senior season.

Despite dealing with an arm injury, Poston was dominant in the circle in helping guide HHS to the Region 6-4A title and a berth in the 4A lower state championship. She wound up earning 22 of Hartsville’s 23 wins and finished with a 0.93 ERA. If that didn’t stand out enough, she also had 253 strikeouts in 151 innings pitched.

To top it all off, she also shined at the plate as one of the Red Foxes’ top hitters with a .481 average to go along with nine triples, 23 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases.

“Definitely travel ball helped me with dealing with that,” Poston said of how she was able to keep her game sharp during the two shortened school seasons. “I didn’t get to play a lot of softball overall my sophomore year, but I still had travel ball, especially this past year, which kept me going.

“...I play against a lot of (NCAA Division I)-committed girls, so I think it definitely helps me get prepared for high school ball."

Poston will attend Mars Hill University this fall on the heels of a stellar final season that saw her earn all-state and North-South selections as well as being named the region’s top player.

“I think I was a lot stronger this season than my freshman year and more mature,” she said. “Freshman year, I didn’t have a changeup at all, and really haven’t had one since. I tried every single time and it just didn’t work out for me. But this year we found something that worked really well and it’s been working really well ever since.

“It keeps (the hitters) off balance. I have spin pitches, but they’re the same speed, so that’s able to keep them off balance more.”

Poston also pointed to battery-mate Olivia Martin as a big key to her success, both on and off the field.

“She’s been my best friend for like 10 years now,” Poston said. “She helps me get a lot of strike calls and she’s always there to help me in games and in practices and let me know what I'm doing wrong."

Harvey saw that trust grow throughout the season as well with a somewhat young squad behind her.

“She put so much trust in the girls around her, and when you can do that, you’re comfortable on the mound because you know everyone is bringing their ‘A’ game," Harvey said. " I think that gave her a lot of confidence this year.”

Poston also grew in confidence at the plate thanks to a change in approach, she said.

“I’m more aggressive now looking for that first strike or just something that I can get a hold to,” Poston said. “If I get down in the count, I overthink a lot, so being aggressive just really helped me in terms of that.”

