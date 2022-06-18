Hartsville's Amber Harvey is Morning News Softball Coach of the Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – In some ways, the season felt more like Amber Harvey’s first as Hartsville’s softball coach rather than her third.

It was certainly the first time the Red Foxes were able to play a full slate of games under Harvey’s leadership, and the results spoke for themselves.

After going 8-5 the previous year in a truncated campaign, finishing third in the region and missing the playoffs altogether, Harvey was able to help guide HHS back to its winning ways. The Red Foxes went 23-5 overall and were a perfect 12-0 in Region 6-4A – a mark even more impressive considering the region produced three of the final four lower-state finalists.

Hartsville made it all the way to lower-state championship before falling to eventual state champion North Augusta in a pair of one-run games, including one that went to extra innings.

For that, Harvey has been named the Morning News Softball Coach of the Year.

“I definitely feel like I’ve just finely gotten to where I need to be as a head coach,” she said. “…I knew I had some key senior leadership positions coming into the season on the mound, behind the plate and in the outfield. With Alyssa (Poston) on the mound and Olivia (Martin) catching, I knew big things were going to happen.

“But I knew we were going to have some young players behind the senior leadership, too.”

Hartsville’s starting lineup featured three eighth graders and two freshmen, and also a seventh grader for about half the season while a junior starter recovered from injury.

“I really try not to see age,” Harvey said. “I understand the level of maturity seniors and juniors bring to a program. But really if you’re talented enough, I don’t see leaving them on the jayvee or middle-school level just because of their age.

“If they can come and compete, I’m willing to bring them up.”

Harvey also pointed to the feeder programs – including the rec department and travel ball teams – as being vital over these past few seasons in terms of keeping the players active and engaged in competition.

“It starts at a young age, and it’s just an easier transition if we all work together starting at the rec department and then middle school and then jayvee level,” she said. “While it does take time to build that type of transition, I feel like Hartsville’s where it needs to be now.

“And travel ball plays such a big part. The girls get a lot of reps in over the summer, and we’re just going to benefit from that.”

Perhaps the biggest difference this year, and likely one of the biggest keys to the Red Foxes’ success, was team chemistry, Harvey added.

“You can teach all the fundamentals you want, but if your team doesn’t get along, it can definitely be detrimental,” she said. “I really tried to focus on our girls seeing each other off the field more this year whether it was dinner at my house or us going for ice cream after practice.”

There was also a turning point during the season following a 9-0 loss to Dillon. The Red Foxes “hit the reset” button, Harvey said, and lost only one more regular-season game the rest of the year – a streak that included 17 straight victories at one point.

“I think a lot of that goes back to senior leadership, and also the girls willing buying into what you’re trying to accomplish for the season,” Harvey said. “I think sitting down and talking about what our goals were, what it looks like to get there and what their responsibilities were…things really started to turn around for us after that.”

