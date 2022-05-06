 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP WRESTLING

Hartsville's Berger signs with Chadron State wrestling

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Three-time state wrestling champion Logan Berger found the perfect collegiate spot to combine his two passions.

The Hartsville High School standout recently signed with Chadron State College, a Division II school in western Nebraska, where he’ll be able to pursue his major in wildlife management while continuing his wrestling career.

“It feels great. I feel like I have a good purpose there,” Berger said at a ceremony at the school Friday morning. “It’s got my major, it’s got the athletics, it’s got a good weight room, good campus and I really like the location of it.”

Berger
