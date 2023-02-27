HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The experience of competing for a state wrestling title for the first time is something Rylee Berghorn will never forget.

After all, it’s not often you get to make history – at 14 years old.

Berghon captured the 195-pound 4A state championship Saturday at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center – adding a new chapter to the storied history of the Hartsville High wrestling program.

“It was amazing,” Berghorn said. “All the girls were amazing. Everybody worked hard and we really practiced for it. It was a great experience for everybody I think.”

She defeated Abbeville’s Laila Crawford 11-5 to earn the first girls’ title for HHS thanks to a late reversal with about 30 seconds left that ultimately gave her the victory.

Berghorn said the match felt like most of her other matches, but there was one key difference on her end.

“I definitely feel like I gave more than I did in any other one,” she said. “So I will take that and I will remember that next year and make sure I try as hard as that in all of my matches.”

The added effort served her well in what was a back-and-fourth contest – tied 3-3 at the start of the third period before Berghorn went up on a stall count. A reversal by Crawford put her down 5-4, but she was able to use her opponent’s momentum against her to pick up back points and the win, she said.

“I think (the turning point was) when she wrapped around me and put all of her body weight on one side of me,” Berghorn said. “That gave me an advantage near the end because she was already kind of falling over and I felt that – felt her weight falling.

“So I just went with her weight and I got that point.”

It was an exhilarating finish to what had been a momentous weekend as the South Carolina High School League featured its first girls’ state wrestling final ever.

For most of the competitors, this was not only their first state championship meet, but their first year in wrestling period.

“I was a little nervous going in, but my coaches definitely helped out with that,” Berghorn said. “They gave me pep talks and then made me laugh before I went out, so I wasn’t really that nervous.

“And my (teammates) obviously helped out a lot. There were always up and telling me, “You got this.’ It was just an awesome experience.”

One that will likely serve Berghorn and her teammates well moving forward, she added.

“…We were able to wrestle girls we hadn’t seen the whole season,” she said. “We were able to try moves that we were working on all season, and to use them and perfect them in matches like that − that’s an amazing feeling to realize how much experience you’ve gained.”