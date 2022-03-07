 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hartsville's Briggs, South Florence's Wilson earn top Region 6-4A honors
PREP BASKETBALL

Hartsville's Briggs, South Florence's Wilson earn top Region 6-4A honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Region 6-4A recently announced its postseason honors for boys’ and girls’ basketball, and the Pee Dee was well-represented across the board.

On the boys’ side, Hartsville’s Jamari Briggs was named the Player of the Year while teammate Kameron Foman took home the honor of Defensive Player of the Year. West Florence’s Deuce Hudson was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year and Wilson’s Carols Powell earned Coach of Year.

For the girls, South Florence’s Albany Wilson earned Player of the Year honors with teammate Zaniyah Snow taking home the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Bruins’ David Robinson was named Coach of the Year as well.

Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year.

Briggs
Wilson

ALL-REGION 6-4A TEAMS

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Darren Lloyd (West Florence), Zandae Butler (Wilson), Valerian Bruce (West Florence), Josh Greene (Wilson), Deondre Huggins (Hartsville)

SECOND TEAM

Dominick Jones (Wilson), Keenan Dubose (Darlington)

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Zy’Breayziah Alexander (West Florence), Kindan Dawson (Hartsville), Sommer Joseph (Darlington)

SECOND TEAM

Ariana Johnson (Wilson), Jazmyne Lyde (South Florence), Tatiana Fisher (Hartsville)

Tags

