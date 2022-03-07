Hartsville's Briggs, South Florence's Wilson earn top Region 6-4A honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Region 6-4A recently announced its postseason honors for boys’ and girls’ basketball, and the Pee Dee was well-represented across the board.

On the boys’ side, Hartsville’s Jamari Briggs was named the Player of the Year while teammate Kameron Foman took home the honor of Defensive Player of the Year. West Florence’s Deuce Hudson was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year and Wilson’s Carols Powell earned Coach of Year.

For the girls, South Florence’s Albany Wilson earned Player of the Year honors with teammate Zaniyah Snow taking home the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Bruins’ David Robinson was named Coach of the Year as well.

Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year.